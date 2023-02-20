"No credibility nor any integrity" - Mikayla Nogueira Maybelline foundation drama explained as MUA gets trolled online

Mikayla Nogueira is a 24-year-old from Massachusetts, America. Her presence on TikTok has recently blown up due to her authentic and honest reviews of makeup and cosmetic products.

In a video that went viral, Nogueira reviewed the Maybelline SuperStay 24H Hybrid Powder Foundation, which sparked controversy.

Hanis | 💄💄💄 @withlovehanis One of the tiktokers that I really like is Mikayla!!! And she loves the Maybelline Superstay foundation but I've never tried it



Has anyone tried it and do you like it? One of the tiktokers that I really like is Mikayla!!! And she loves the Maybelline Superstay foundation but I've never tried itHas anyone tried it and do you like it? https://t.co/5gcydfUJaI

The hidden 'paid promotion' tag in her video did not help her case, as several netziens called her out for her lack of authenticity.

This is not the first time Mikayla Nogueira's reviews have landed her in controversy. Her recent L'Oréal mascara evaluation left several stunned by the differentiation in the reality of the product itself.

Mikayla Nogueira called out for lack of authenticity while promoting Maybelline foundation

The Maybelline foundation is a full-coverage powder foundation that Mikayla claimed 'covered all my redness' and felt 'like nothing is on my skin.' In her TikTok video, she said:

"To make sure my skin was really hydrated, I use a damp beauty blender because it actually melts the powder into the skin."

rhi @rhianuh I bought the maybelline super stay powder foundation because mikayla nogueira influenced me to try it but now idk if i should return it since she’s shady af I bought the maybelline super stay powder foundation because mikayla nogueira influenced me to try it but now idk if i should return it since she’s shady af

Her before and after video showed a dramatic change that didn't go unnoticed by the crowd. A fan commented on the video, saying:

"Giiiiiiiirl, I thought you were the phantom of the opera for a second in the beginning 😭"

She claimed that the powder was 'water resistant and sweatproof,' instantly attracting viewers' attention. Various influencers set out to try this product on Nogueira's word. However, some influencers had quite a different view of the Maybelline Foundation, questioning Mikayla's authenticity.

B @pattypaytas @JeffreeStar mikayla made me waste 20 bucks on the maybelline powder foundation and it SUCKS @JeffreeStar mikayla made me waste 20 bucks on the maybelline powder foundation and it SUCKS

Influencers did not get the same result as Mikayla's drastic change in the video. Some said the foundation only had a 'blurring effect' and didn't do much for their skin. Others said she used a different product in the scene cut to promote the Maybelline foundation better.

YouTuber Alissa Ashley, a famous beauty influencer, previously called out Mikayla for her L'Oréal mascara review and posted a TikTok saying:

“Stuff like this is why people do not trust influencers and it’s so upsetting. When you have such a big platform and you decide to use it to put a fabricated review up, that’s not ok.”

Sigmund Fraud @MahaliaSBM The girls are mad Alissa Ashley caught Mikayla LYING in a mascara review. The girls are mad Alissa Ashley caught Mikayla LYING in a mascara review. https://t.co/zuNl0LyDHF

Neither Mikayla Nogueira nor Maybelline have addressed the issue yet.

Nogueira was accused of 'lashlighting' in a paid promotion for L'Oréal mascara

Mikayla Nogueira made another TikTok video for the famous cosmetic brand - L'Oréal as she reviewed their mascara. She applied a coat of the product in the clip to showcase its eyelash-lengthening technique.

She claimed to have put on a second coat, and the video switched to another angle with the final shot of her eyelashes.

handbag🫀 @soIemnIyswear THIS COMMENT ABOUT THE MIKAYLA MASCARA THING GOING ON HJFNDBDJJK MY WHEEZE THIS COMMENT ABOUT THE MIKAYLA MASCARA THING GOING ON HJFNDBDJJK MY WHEEZE https://t.co/c5DnjXspDQ

The end product seemed quite different from the beginning, sparking conversations about her using another product or fake eyelashes to highlight the effects of the mascara. This was referred to as 'lashlighting' by many who spent almost $15 on this product based on her word but didn't get the results she seemed to.

TATIANNA @TATIANNANOW Yes Mikayla wore fake lashes in the mascara review. It was an ad. She is a L’Oréal Paris partner. Every commercial you see for mascara on tv they are wearing lashes. No one died. Yes Mikayla wore fake lashes in the mascara review. It was an ad. She is a L’Oréal Paris partner. Every commercial you see for mascara on tv they are wearing lashes. No one died.

One person commented:

"I love you so so much, but I reeeeaaally feel like you’re wearing lashes at the end."

Fans now wish to have 'closure' on the topic and await Mikayla Nogueira and the cosmetic company to speak up about the ongoing controversy.

