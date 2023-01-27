"Bestie really thought she was fooling us": Mikayla Nogueira false eyelashes TikTok drama explained

American make-up influencer Mikayla Nogueira was recently blasted online for allegedly using false eyelashes while promoting a new mascara.
On January 24, the influencer took to her TikTok handle to post a 44-second video reviewing L’Oreal's new Telescopic Lift mascara. The video starts with Nogueira stitching another creator's video, trying the mascara herself.
Following that, Nogueira tried the mascara on her make-up-free eye, before declaring it would be difficult for other brands to compete with it.
Turning the camera angle towards her lashes, she said:
“Look at the length. Do you see that? I am speechless.”
However, fans were quick to question if the post was paid because the video was not adding up. In fact, viewers pointed out what appeared to be extra lashes added on her top right eyelid.
Twitter reacts to Mikayla Nogueira's mascara video
After Mikayla Nogueira's video of reviewing L’Oreal's new Telescopic Lift mascara went viral, Twitterati was left furious. Several fans blasted the influencer for seemingly using fake lashes on her top eyelids to make the mascara brand she was promoting seem promising.
Others called her out for sabotaging her credibility by allegedly lying to her followers, which also made YouTuber Jeffree Star jump into the controversy and state that he would review the make-up products himself, to tell the truth.
According to Rolling Stone, Mikayla Nogueira was bombarded with fake lash remarks in the comments section of the video, which she vehemently denied in now-deleted comments.
As of writing, the 24-year-old has not responded to the controversy or claims that she used fake lashes to promote a mascara brand.
In brief, about Mikayla
Mikayla is a popular make-up influencer who was featured in the Forbes Top Creators list in the 36th position.
According to her profile on the website, the 24-year-old has a following of over 13 million fans on TikTok. She is the fourth-most engaging influencer on the list and interacts with more than 13 percent of her followers with her content.
Her first collaboration was with Glamlite after she left her job in October 2020 to create make-up videos full-time. According to Forbes, she said:
"I was terrified. I didn't know if I could be successful doing this."
Since that first collaboration, Nogueira has gone on to create wo eyeshadow palettes with Glamlite.
In 2021, she earned $2.4 million from partnerships with CVS, Charlotte Tilbury, and L'Oreal.