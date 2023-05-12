RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 release date, air time, and plot

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is back with a brand new season featuring 12 old competitors. Season 8 of the popular show will premiere on Paramount+ on Friday, May 12, at 3 am ET. Fans will have to purchase a subscription of the streaming application to watch the show.

Currently, Paramount+ offers two plans- $5 per month with limited commercials and $10 per month with no commercials.

This season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will be hosted by RuPaul and judged by Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews. The contestants, who have already competed in their respective seasons, will once again turn up the heat while performing in challenges, events and lip-sync battles to win the prize money of $200,00 and earn a spot in the Hall of Fame.

In a new twist, the eliminated contestants will also compete in a parallel competition, Queen of the Fame Games, where viewers will vote for the best runway look. The winner of the fan-favorite outfit title will get a $50,000 prize.

Thom Filicia and Idina Menzel, among others, will judge RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8

IMDb's description of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars reads:

"New show will serve up a new twist on the mega-hit RuPaul's Drag Race as it pits queens from previous seasons in a wig-to-wig drag battle royale."

The cast of the show's season 8 includes:

38-year-old Alexis Michelle from New York- Ranked 5th in season 9 50-year-old Darienne Lake from New York- Ranked 4th in season 6 27-year-old Heidi N Closet from California- Ranked 6th in season 12 32-year-old Jaymes Mansfield from Nevada- Ranked 14th in season 9 42-year-old Jessica Wild from Massachusetts- Ranked 6th in season 2 39-year-olf Jimbo from Canada- Ranked 4th in Canada 1 and 7th in UK vs the World 28-year-old Kahanna Montrese from Nevada- Ranked 14th on season 11 27-year-old Kandy Muse from California- Ranked 2nd in season 13 31-year-old LaLa Ri from Georgia- Ranked 10th in season 13 37-year-old Monica Beverly Hillz from Illinois- Ranked 12th in season 5 51-year-old Mrs. Kasha Davis from New York- Ranked 11th in season 7 37-year-old Naysha Lopez from California- Ranked 9th in season 8

Some of the guest judges of the season are Brandon Boyd, Zooey Deschanel, Thom Filicia, Idina Menzel, Adam Shankman, and JoJo Siwa. Each week, one of the 12 contestants will be eliminated until one of the drag queens wins their spot in the Hall of Fame.

As seen in the trailer, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 will be filled with drama as an on-stage fight breaks out between two competitors. One of the drag queens can also be seen apologizing for something in front of the judges.

The players also discuss that some of the contestants are not playing "fair game" and everyone is shocked with the new Queen of the Fame Games twist. Paramount+ has also released the first 15 minutes of the show, where RuPaul introduces the 12 drag queens as the “most gorgeous, outrageous, and courageous queens.”

She then explains that each week one top star chosen by her will face off with a secret lip-sync assassin. If the contestant wins, they can send anyone home but if the lip-sync assassin wins, a secret group decides the fate of the queen.

After learning about the new twist for eliminated contestants and the "two ways of winning", Jimbo jokes:

"I don't even know how to win one way, now you're telling me there's two ways?

All episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 will drop at once on Paramount+ on Friday, May 12, at 03:01 am ET.

