“Lip sync assassin”: RuPaul's Drag Race fans go gaga over Jax’s performance in season 15 episode 7

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 7 aired on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on MTV.

This week on RuPaul's Drag Race, the drag queens returned to face a new challenge in hopes of making it through to the next episode. They are striving to make it all the way to the grand finale where one of them will be crowned America's Next Drag Superstar.

Last week, viewers saw fan-favorite contestant Robin Fierce get eliminated after a poor performance. This week, the two drag queens who were at the bottom were Jax and Aura. Seeing Aura at the bottom came as a surprise to fans since the drag queen was the winner of last week's challenge.

But after the judges found her performance underwhelming, Mama Ru put her at the bottom alongside Jax, and they had to lip sync for life. Although Aura started off strong, Jax soon became the star of the entire lip sync with an impeccable performance.

Khang 🧅 @lafittechester #dragrace jax is the lip sync assassin of the season and could’ve easily sent spice home instead because aura has more to offer in terms of looks imo jax is the lip sync assassin of the season and could’ve easily sent spice home instead because aura has more to offer in terms of looks imo 😭 #dragrace

Fans who witnessed Jax rock the stage with utmost confidence took to social media to share their opinion on the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 contestant's performance.

Fans fancy Jax to win RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 after amazing lip sync performance against Aura

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Jax outperformed Aura. Fans also added that Jax was a force to be reckoned with. Some said she was their favorite to win this season, especially because of her lip sync performances.

zack @HRTBRKPRlNCE jax really ate that lipsync like #DragRace jax really ate that lipsync like #DragRace

#1 DOOM fan @iluvhipdips Jax will always be my fav this season. Every lip sync she delivers #DragRace Jax will always be my fav this season. Every lip sync she delivers #DragRace

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 7 recap

Titled Daytona Wind 2, the official synopsis for the episode reads:

"The queens exchange flatulence for canned laughter, as the melodramatic acting challenge returns in surreal sitcom form; actor Harvey Guillén guest judges."

This week's theme for the runway was 'puffer please'. The contestants each had to showcase their unique twist by styling a puffer jacket like never before. Jax styled her puffer jacket similar to Sasha, in black and yellow. However, it wasn't enough to impress the judges.

Finding themselves at the bottom, Jax and Aura had to lipsync to Dua Lipa and Meghan Thee Stallion's Sweetest Pie. Ultimately, Jax outperformed Aura and saved a spot for herself in next week's episode, while Aura had to bid the show goodbye.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

