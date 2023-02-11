Create

“Lip sync assassin”: RuPaul's Drag Race fans go gaga over Jax’s performance in season 15 episode 7

By Rachel Windsor
Modified Feb 11, 2023 16:18 IST
Jax from RuPaul&rsquo;s Drag Race (Image via Instagram/@rupaulsdragrace)
Jax from RuPaul’s Drag Race (Image via Instagram/@rupaulsdragrace)

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 7 aired on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on MTV.

This week on RuPaul's Drag Race, the drag queens returned to face a new challenge in hopes of making it through to the next episode. They are striving to make it all the way to the grand finale where one of them will be crowned America's Next Drag Superstar.

Last week, viewers saw fan-favorite contestant Robin Fierce get eliminated after a poor performance. This week, the two drag queens who were at the bottom were Jax and Aura. Seeing Aura at the bottom came as a surprise to fans since the drag queen was the winner of last week's challenge.

But after the judges found her performance underwhelming, Mama Ru put her at the bottom alongside Jax, and they had to lip sync for life. Although Aura started off strong, Jax soon became the star of the entire lip sync with an impeccable performance.

jax is the lip sync assassin of the season and could’ve easily sent spice home instead because aura has more to offer in terms of looks imo 😭 #dragrace

Fans who witnessed Jax rock the stage with utmost confidence took to social media to share their opinion on the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 contestant's performance.

Fans fancy Jax to win RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 after amazing lip sync performance against Aura

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Jax outperformed Aura. Fans also added that Jax was a force to be reckoned with. Some said she was their favorite to win this season, especially because of her lip sync performances.

jax is the lip sync assassin of the season and could’ve easily sent spice home instead because aura has more to offer in terms of looks imo 😭 #dragrace
Jax’s lipsync was AMAZING #dragrace
jax really ate that lipsync like #DragRace
Jax in that lip sync was the best part of the episode for me. Great performance!@themattyrants #RantPack @RuPaulsDragRace #dragrace @iamanetra @thatbitchjax @LooseyLaDuca @luxxnoirlondon @foxxy_doll @marciax3nyc @MistressIBrooks @SalinaEstitties @sashacolby @callmespice_
Baby, Jax is eating this lip sync UP!#DragRace https://t.co/oQOcG177HB
OOHH JAX ATE DOOOOOWWWWWNNNNNN #dragrace https://t.co/QtlIAJk3aY
Okay Jax! Get itttttt🙌#DragRace
Jax can battle DOWN #DragRace
JAX is a force to be reckoned with. I’m quaking. #DragRace
Jax will always be my fav this season. Every lip sync she delivers #DragRace
Aura literally just won last week and Jax just ELIMINATED her just like that #DragRace https://t.co/NryCcVGKIy
Jax …. WOW #DragRace

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 7 recap

Titled Daytona Wind 2, the official synopsis for the episode reads:

"The queens exchange flatulence for canned laughter, as the melodramatic acting challenge returns in surreal sitcom form; actor Harvey Guillén guest judges."

This week's theme for the runway was 'puffer please'. The contestants each had to showcase their unique twist by styling a puffer jacket like never before. Jax styled her puffer jacket similar to Sasha, in black and yellow. However, it wasn't enough to impress the judges.

Finding themselves at the bottom, Jax and Aura had to lipsync to Dua Lipa and Meghan Thee Stallion's Sweetest Pie. Ultimately, Jax outperformed Aura and saved a spot for herself in next week's episode, while Aura had to bid the show goodbye.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Quick Links

Edited by Prem Deshpande
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...