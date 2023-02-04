“This is so sad”: Fans slam RuPaul's Drag Race after Robin Fierce gets eliminated in season 15, episode 6

MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 returned for an all-new episode on Friday night. This week, the remaining drag queens entered the werk room, ready to slay their way into impressing Mama Ru and the other judges. Sadly, one talented contestant was eliminated at the end of the episode. It was none other than Robin Fierce.

Adding to that, this week's episode showcased Robin Fierce's exit after she lost the lip sync battle. Fans were even more upset, claiming that Robin didn't deserve to be eliminated and that the drag queen had barely got any screen time over the past few weeks. Many took to social media to share their opinions.

grace @blckwidowbrgade #DragRace robin is the purple kelly of drag race this is so sad robin is the purple kelly of drag race this is so sad 😭💔 #DragRace

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 recently premiered but with a change in air time. From 90 minutes to 60 minutes. It had already upset fans who claimed that the series would cut a lot out of the competition, and because of that, they wouldn't get to see all the contestants perform.

"RuPaul Charles has gone looney tunes": Fans condemn RuPaul's Drag Race after Robin was sent home in episode 6 season 15

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Robin shouldn't have been eliminated. Many also added that she didn't deserve to be at the bottom as she performed way better than Jax. Some fans shared that Robin has barely got any screen time throughout the season so far and that limited air time is to blame.

lola @150lola like she definitely could have improved and taken more risks had they given her the chance its SO annoying robin never got a chance to take the critiques she was givenlike she definitely could have improved and taken more risks had they given her the chance #DragRace its SO annoying robin never got a chance to take the critiques she was given 😭 like she definitely could have improved and taken more risks had they given her the chance #DragRace

jillf @houseofsaffron_ Robin sashayed like the kween that she is #DragRace Robin sashayed like the kween that she is #DragRace

𝟕 @bvbyxbvy the way robin fierce was non-existent the whole season so far besides the premiere and todays episode is wild, 40 min episodes are not it #DragRace the way robin fierce was non-existent the whole season so far besides the premiere and todays episode is wild, 40 min episodes are not it #DragRace

Pablo Hernández D. @Pablo_88 #DragRace #DragRace 15 Of course Robin was eliminated. And that "goodbye" by RuPaul was shady was hell lol. She only had a pun. That was it. #DragRace #DragRace15 Of course Robin was eliminated. And that "goodbye" by RuPaul was shady was hell lol. She only had a pun. That was it.

#RuPaulsDragRace #DragRace everything about episode six was great until the critiques. Aura did fine but how did she win the episode while Anetra was low? how did Sasha not win? Robin did pretty good i thought. how could they not give her any screen time just to eliminate her everything about episode six was great until the critiques. Aura did fine but how did she win the episode while Anetra was low? how did Sasha not win? Robin did pretty good i thought. how could they not give her any screen time just to eliminate her#RuPaulsDragRace #DragRace

A brief recap of what happened this week on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 6

Titled Old Friends Gold, the official synopsis for episode 6 reads:

"The queens fast forward 50 years to perform in old lady girl groups, singing about life, love, and growing old with your besties; actress and comedian Megan Stalter guest judges."

This week, Aura surprised everyone when she skated the runway during the maxi challenge and took home her first win of the season. Meanwhile, Anetra found herself among the bottom three but was sent to safety while Jax and Robin had to lip sync for life.

The two drag queens had to battle it out and perform The Bangles’ In Your Room. Although both performed their best, one could only be saved. Finally, Mama Ru eliminated Robin and saved Jax.

While Robin was exiting the stage, Mama Ru told her:

"You’re a young queen, but you’ll be fierce forever."

Right before Robin left the werkroom and sashayed away from the competition, she said:

"I definitely wish that I could have shown a more fun side, a more relaxed side. But I am happy to have been a part of this Drag Racejourney. I’m one of the legendary girls, darling!"

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

