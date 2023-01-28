“You will be missed”: RuPaul's Drag Race fans upset after Amethyst gets eliminated in season 15 episode 5

MTV returned for an all-new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, leaving viewers at the edge of their seats. Although the episode was fun to watch, many were upset after a favorite drag queen's journey ended in the competition.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 aired with episode 5 on Friday night, January 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on MTV. Unlike prior seasons, the drag queen competition only aired for an hour this time. This week's episode featured the 13 remaining drag queens battling it out against each other by turning home decor into haute couture.

The drag queens had to impress Mama Ru along with the other judges, Ross Mathews, designer Carson Kressley, singer Michelle Visage, and actress Janelle Monae.

After Sugar's elimination last week in RuPaul's Drag Race, the contestant had to bring their best foot forward in impressing the judges through various challenges. Ultimately, Luxx was the winner of the episode. Sadly Salina EsTitties and Amethyst had the lowest performances of the night and were at the bottom.

After an attempt at lip-syncing, Salina won the battle, which ended Amethyst's journey in the competition. Fans who witnessed Amethyst walk away, took to social media to share their opinions. Many were upset that their favorite drag queen was eliminated.

"That was wrong": Fans emotional after Amethyst gets eliminated in RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, episode 5

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that they were sad to see Amethyst leave and that she deserved to stay. Fans also added that they would miss the drag queen and that she didn't deserve to be at the bottom.

Rei @Elfowl241 In my personal opinion. Amethyst shouldn’t have even been in the bottom. I said what I said #dragrace In my personal opinion. Amethyst shouldn’t have even been in the bottom. I said what I said #dragrace

🏁 @MuahK43



Amethyst and Salina had no business in the bottom 2, Spice & Aura were not it. #DragRace #DragRace 15 Amethyst and Salina had no business in the bottom 2, Spice & Aura were not it. #DragRace #DragRace15 https://t.co/1xTICKyTmy

VayCajun #FuckCancer @VayCajun I know it was Amethyst’s time to go but that doesn’t make it not sting #DragRace I know it was Amethyst’s time to go but that doesn’t make it not sting #DragRace https://t.co/93yQMRvApb

teddy 🧋 @sappy_b0y

you shouldn't have lip synced as often as you did. you shouldn't have gone home as early as you did. and you shouldn't have contoured your nose the way you did cause that natural shit was sexy as hell.



#DragRace rip amethyst.you shouldn't have lip synced as often as you did. you shouldn't have gone home as early as you did. and you shouldn't have contoured your nose the way you did cause that natural shit was sexy as hell. rip amethyst.you shouldn't have lip synced as often as you did. you shouldn't have gone home as early as you did. and you shouldn't have contoured your nose the way you did cause that natural shit was sexy as hell.#DragRace https://t.co/Z47FZxIp3y

teddy 🧋 @sappy_b0y



she was just done so fucking dirty this season girl i'm sorry



#DragRace i don't think amethyst should've been in the bottom this week. nor the advertisement week. nor the variety show.she was just done so fucking dirty this season girl i'm sorry i don't think amethyst should've been in the bottom this week. nor the advertisement week. nor the variety show. she was just done so fucking dirty this season girl i'm sorry 😒#DragRace

Femboy 🇵🇸🇱🇧🇦🇫🇲🇹 @Femboyslur #dragrace Am I crazy because Amethyst’s outfit really wasn’t bad? Going to miss her Am I crazy because Amethyst’s outfit really wasn’t bad? Going to miss her 😭#dragrace

alpha z @yourfavdusk #DragRace Amethyst’s look wasn’t even that bad, sad to see her gone so soon. Babe had such strong potential, forever a star! #Amethyst Amethyst’s look wasn’t even that bad, sad to see her gone so soon. Babe had such strong potential, forever a star! #Amethyst #DragRace

Here's a brief recap of what happened this week on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, episode 5

The official synopsis for episode 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 reads,

"The queens must turn home decor into haute couture; actress Janelle Monae guest judges."

This week's mini-challenge was the reading challenge. The contestants had to take a dig at one another. With them having known each other for a short span, there was little material to be used during the challenge.

Ultimately Loosey won the mini-challenge. After the library closed with the reading challenge, the drag queens had to prep themselves for the next task.

For the maxi challenge, the contestants had to design an outfit for "Drag Race Fashion Week." They were divided into three fashion houses, the House of Visage, the House of Kressley, and the House of Matthew. Ultimately, the drag queen who impressed the judges the most was Luxx.

Sadly, Salina and Amethyst found themselves at the bottom and had to lip-sync to save their positions in the competition. This was Amethyst's third time at the bottom, and they had to perform to Monae's Q.U.E.E.N. After giving it their best, Mama Ru revealed that Amethyst was the drag queen who was getting eliminated and Salina was safe.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday at 8 pm ET on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

