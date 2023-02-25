“I feel robbed”: RuPaul's Drag Race fans are agitated after Spice gets eliminated in season 15 episode 9

Friday nights are a lot more exciting now that RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 has begun airing brand new episodes. This week, the popular reality TV drag competition series returned for episode nine on February 24, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on MTV.

In the episode, the drag queens entered the werkroom to take on a new challenge and impress Mama Ru and the other judges with their impeccable performances. Sadly, not everyone could make it through, and the contestant with the least impressive performance was sent home at the end of the episode.

On the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, season 15, the two drag queens who found themselves at the bottom of the list were Spice and Salina. The two contestants had to battle it out in a lip-sync battle, where only one was saved and the other was eliminated.

Unfortunately, the drag queen with the least impressive performance was Spice, and fans weren't happy with the elimination.

Tiffany 🍄 @tukpoki The way they set up Salina and Spice up…. I feel robbed. #DragRace The way they set up Salina and Spice up…. I feel robbed. #DragRace

Fans who witnessed Spice sashay away and exit the competition took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans upset over Spice's elimination from RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 9

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Spice didn't deserve to be eliminated. They also said that she didn't deserve to be in the bottom two and that the drag queen was robbed of her spot in the competition.

Some fans also speculated that the producers had already decided to eliminate Spice, which was why she was sent home in the episode.

Alex 🔸🔆✴️ @DualGrey Not to be that gay but Spice got completely robbed tonight. She didn't deserve to be in the bottom two and she definitely WON that lip synch wtf is going on??? #DragRace Not to be that gay but Spice got completely robbed tonight. She didn't deserve to be in the bottom two and she definitely WON that lip synch wtf is going on??? #DragRace https://t.co/4eahPrH8au

jules @JulioSalabarria me standing outside ru’s house after spice was robbed for the one lipsync she did well in #DragRace me standing outside ru’s house after spice was robbed for the one lipsync she did well in #DragRace https://t.co/wJXfuBQ5UH

👨🏽‍🍳🐝 @iamkennieg Now what producer told spice about Rebecca I KNOW she ain’t watch them early seasons #DragRace Now what producer told spice about Rebecca I KNOW she ain’t watch them early seasons #DragRace https://t.co/YGkNA5wNTW

Danica Rosalee💗✏️♏️️‍🦦🏳️‍🌈 @DanicaRosalee Spice shouldn't have even been in the bottom... feel like the judges and other girls were just looking to tear her and Sugar down from get go. Not sure why RuPaul had them on if they were so just "beneath everyone" for being social media queens.... #DragRace Spice shouldn't have even been in the bottom... feel like the judges and other girls were just looking to tear her and Sugar down from get go. Not sure why RuPaul had them on if they were so just "beneath everyone" for being social media queens.... #DragRace

Opalk¹⁸⁶ (~˘▾˘)~ @Opalk_Oboi The way the producers just sniped Spice out of this competition… #DragRace The way the producers just sniped Spice out of this competition… #DragRace

Icky Vixxy @saltmew The main thing in that lip sync for me was the level of fight. Spice was fighting. You could tell she wanted to stay badly and put on her best lip sync so far. I didn’t get any fight like I have before from Salina. #DragRace The main thing in that lip sync for me was the level of fight. Spice was fighting. You could tell she wanted to stay badly and put on her best lip sync so far. I didn’t get any fight like I have before from Salina. #DragRace https://t.co/LhV5keMIMh

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 9 had some fun challenges for the drag queens

This week, the drag queens had a fun mini-challenge. They had to photobomb famous moments from previous seasons of the popular reality TV show. Although the competition was tough, the contestants had fun doing it.

In the end, Anetra walked away as the winner of the mini-challenge.

The maxi challenge featured the queens taking inspiration from previously failed designs to create their own look. Spice was criticized for the lack of personality in her looks and for following the same silhouette. During Salina's turn, she had an emotional breakthrough.

However, their performances weren't impressive compared to the others, and they found themselves at the bottom. They had to lipsync to a song that Spice and Sugar had previously done a TikTok on. However, Spice's performance wasn't enough to keep her in the competition.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

