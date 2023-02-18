“Got played dirty”: RuPaul's Drag Race fans upset after Jax gets eliminated in season 15 episode 8

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, one of MTV's most popular reality TV drag competition series, returned for an all-new episode on Friday, February 17, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT.

The remaining drag queens entered the werkroom vying for the top spot in this week's challenge and in hopes of making it one step closer to the grand finale. Sadly, it was the end of the road for one contestant who failed to impress Mama Ru and the judges.

Jax was the contestant who was eliminated in the latest episode. After winning the lip sync battle against Aura last week, fans claimed that the drag queen was a "lipsync assassin." Sadly, however, this week, after ranking in the bottom again, the contestant lost the lip sync battle and had to sashay away as their time in the competition came to an end.

Fans who witnessed Jax being sent home on Friday night after losing the lipsync battle, took to social media to express their shock.

RuPaul's Drag Race fans claim that "Jax was robbed" in season 15, episode 8

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Jax didn't deserve to be eliminated. Some added that they should've won the lipsync battle and was shocked by Mama Ru's decision to send the contestant home.

Sakura's gaze @PepperPStark Jax was robbed. She won that lipsync against Mistress but the producers are clearly pushing a storyline that doesn't include Jax #DragRace Jax was robbed. She won that lipsync against Mistress but the producers are clearly pushing a storyline that doesn't include Jax #DragRace

A brief recap on what happened this week on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, episode 8

Titled Lipsync Lalaparuza Smackdown, the official synopsis for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 episode 8, read:

"Strategy and alliances emerge as the queens face off in a series of lip syncs, all leading to a final sudden death elimination round."

Mama Ru shocked everyone by adding a new twist in the Lalaparuza Smackdown challenge this week. This created a massive shift in the power balance when it came to the contestants.

This week, all the drag queens were paired against each other and had to battle it out in a lip sync until three queens ranked at the bottom of the table. They were Anetra, Spice, and Jax.

For their final challenge, Mama Ru revealed that the "fickle finger of fate" was being implemented, which meant that she would ask one of her crew members to randomly choose a drag queen. That contestant would have the upper hand to save one of the two in the bottom and allow them to advance directly to next week. Mama Ru chose Bruno, who picked Anetra.

Anetra decided to save Spice, claiming that she couldn't win the lipsync battle against her in RuPaul's Drag Race. In response to the decision, Jax shared:

"This is a punch to the gut. I thought we were closer than that. But, if Anetra wants to lipsync against me, then it's a battle she's going to get."

Ultimately, Jax and Anetra lipsynced against each other and Mama Ru declared Anetra the winner of the battle, sending Jax home.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

