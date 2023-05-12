"Bringing in Pangina to lipsync against Jimbo is good production": Drag Race All Stars fans feel Pangina X Jimbo battle was planned

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 aired the first two episodes of the series on May 12, 2023. During the episode, the viewers saw amazing performances, stunning outfits, and two lip-sync assassins that left them in awe.

In episode 2 of season 8, Jimbo the drag queen finished first, which meant they were set to “lip sync for their legacy” toward the end of the segment. Going up against her in the battle was the assassin Pangina, with whom the superstar has a history.

Fans wondered if Jimbo only won so they could pit the two former RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World contestants against each other. They added that the production knew what they were doing and that there was no way that the frenemies went up against each other by coincidence.

Fans react to Pangina and Jimbo lip-syncing against each other in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 episode 2

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars returned to screens on May 12, 2023, with season 8 featuring former contestants and winners to give them another chance at victory. One of the contestants on the cast list for season 8 is Jimbo, a Canadian drag queen who previously appeared in Canada's Drag Race season 1 and RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World season 1.

Jimbo won the maxi challenge in episode 2 of the season, which aired along with episode 1, and as the format follows, they had to beat a lip sync assassin in order to eliminate the queen of their choice.

However, when the assassin was revealed, fans wondered if the only reason Jimbo won was so that production could pit the two against each other. They further called it “good production.” They took to social media to point out that the incident was too good to be a coincidence and further added that Jimbo was “gagging bad” when they saw Pangina and that the assassin was coming back to haunt the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 cast member.

They were shocked by Pangina’s appearance and said that there was “no way they did this.” They called the battle the “return of the comeback” and stated that the “Jimbo VS Pangina lip sync was iconic.”

Fans further stated that it was funny how they didn’t mention the last time that Pangina sent Jimbo home and added that she “really won’t let that queen breathe”. They called for Pangina to be a part of the cast next season.

What happened between Jimbo and Pangina

The two were contestants together during season 1 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Vs. The World, when, in a shocking elimination, Jimbo was eliminated by Pangina. During an interview with Gay Times, the current RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars contestant compared their elimination to being in a race car. She added that it was like racing and being in the lead when “some other f*ckward” pulls the emergency brake.

They added:

"So, that’s basically what happened. It was a great big giant car crash, train-wreck, and I was tossed to the side and left to die. So, that’s how that felt."

Pangina, at the time, had received her share of criticism about her decision and also initially faced the wrath of Jimbo, who claimed that the drag queen got rid of them the first chance she got because she knew the Snatch Game was coming.

However, during the interview, they asked their fans not to send hate towards their fellow queen because “it’s not nice.”

Episodes 1 and 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 are available to stream on Paramount+.

