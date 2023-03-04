“This season is rigged”: Fans slam RuPaul's Drag Race after Malaysia is eliminated in season 15 episode 10

MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 recently returned with a brand new episode on Friday, March 3, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. Although every contestant gave it their best, sadly not all of them could make it through to the next round. The drag queen with the least impressive performance was sent home, and this week, it was Malaysia.

This week on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, the drag queens entered the werkroom ready to face another challenge, hoping it would get them closer to grand finale. They had to impress Mama Ru and the other judges on the show. This week's episode was titled 50/50s Most Gagworthy Stars.

All the drag queens gave their best, but the two who least impressed Mama Ru and the judges were Salina and Malaysia. The two drag queens had to battle it out in the ultimate Lip Sync Challenge. In the end, Salina emerged victorious and moved on to the next round, while Malaysia had to sashay away.

Fans who witnessed Malaysia get eliminated took to social media to share their opinions. Many were upset that they had to say goodbye to their favourite contestant.

RuPaul's Drag Race fans are upset after their favourite drag queen was sent home in season 15 episode 10

Taking to Twitter, many fans claimed that Malaysia was "robbed," and that she didn't deserve to be in the bottom. Some fans also added that the show was rigged, implying that the producers had planned to send the drag queen home already.

Jay Nedaj @JayNedaj #DragRace I think Malaysia ate Selena up no shade bc wtf was Selena doing I think Malaysia ate Selena up no shade bc wtf was Selena doing 😭😭 #DragRace

SCORPIOS GROOVE 🪩🕺🏽💁🏽‍♂️♏️ @cpowejr Malaysia absolutely bodied her Beyoncé look and that alone should’ve kept her out the bottom…. #dragrace Malaysia absolutely bodied her Beyoncé look and that alone should’ve kept her out the bottom….#dragrace

Erica @TxSunflower2762 Malaysia won this for me. She made the song more hers as supposed to the Beyoncé choreo #DragRace Malaysia won this for me. She made the song more hers as supposed to the Beyoncé choreo #DragRace

Ring Like Carmelooooo @ExhibitDre The moment Salina started doing the entire Single Ladies choreo, I knew it was curtains for Malaysia. That was phaggotry at in its purest form. #DragRace The moment Salina started doing the entire Single Ladies choreo, I knew it was curtains for Malaysia. That was phaggotry at in its purest form. #DragRace

Miss Third Ward. @nornevernone Malaysia definitely was robbed idc. How Marcia squeezed by when both of the bottom two had better looks and all of their interview sets were meh is beyond me. #DragRace Malaysia definitely was robbed idc. How Marcia squeezed by when both of the bottom two had better looks and all of their interview sets were meh is beyond me. #DragRace

Joey Moon @hausofkingz #rpdr #Rupaulsdragrace A black queen getting sent home on a 1000 night of Beyoncé, to a Beyoncé song just don’t sit right with me !!! Let the record show that it really should have been Marsha Vs Malaysia in the bottom #dragrace A black queen getting sent home on a 1000 night of Beyoncé, to a Beyoncé song just don’t sit right with me !!! Let the record show that it really should have been Marsha Vs Malaysia in the bottom #dragrace #rpdr #Rupaulsdragrace

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on RuPaul's Drag Race, season 15 episode 10

For this week's maxi challenge, the contestants had to get "up close and personal" and recreate past news challenges that were showcased on the reality Tv series. Malaysia, during her performance, gave off a defeated vibe. She had to interview Frankie Grande, but it looked like she would rather be doing anything else but that.

For the runway challenge, the series paid tribute to Beyoncé. Malaysia's look was impressive, but the judges felt it fell short of being a perfect look that would save her in the competition.

Finding herself in the bottom alongside Salina, the two had to lip sync to Beyoncé's Single Ladies. After watching them both perform, Mama Ru revealed that the contestant going home was Malaysia.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes