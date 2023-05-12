RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8: Where to follow the drag queens on Instagram?

Legendary competition series RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is back on popular demand. The fan-favorite reality show is all set to premiere on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. It will feature former winners, finalists, and memorable contestants from previous seasons, who will compete for a second shot at the title and the grand cash prize of $200,000.

Season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will be hosted by none other than legendary RuPaul. The series will also feature other judges, including Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews.

The 12 drag queens will bring glitz and glamour back to the stage as they participate in a variety of challenges and lip sync battles to win their coveted spot in the Hall of Fame.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 features all returning cast members

Season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will feature legendary drag queens, who have made their mark in the history of the franchise, returning to battle stronger than ever. The upcoming installment will see the best of the best compete and challenge each other. Viewers can expect a lot of drama this time around.

1) Alexis Michelle

Instagram handle: @alexismichelleofficial

Alexis previously appeared on season 9 of the show and made it to the Top 5. The Drag Race cast member has 212K followers on Instagram.

2) Darienne Lake

Instagram Handle: @dariennelake

Danienne was previously seen on season 6 of the reality competition series. The Drag Queen is back after a transformational weight loss journey. She has 175K followers on Instagram.

3) Heidi N Closet

Instagram Handle: @heidincloset

Heidi N Closet previously appeared on season 12 of Drag Race. The Miss Congeniality winner and a fan-favorite is all set to mark her return. She has 803K followers on Instagram.

4) Jaymes Mansfield

Instagram Handle: @jaymesmansfield

James Mansfield appeared on season 9 of the competition and wowed everyone with her talent. The B***h Who Stole Christmas star has been well-known as a beauty influencer and has 211K followers on Instagram.

5) Jessica Wild

Instagram Handle: @jessicawild

Jessica Wild previously appeared on season 2 of Drag Race. She is also known as the season 6 All Stars lip-sync assassin. The cast member has 154K followers on Instagram.

6) Jimbo

Instagram Handle: @jimbothedragclown

Jimbo is a well-known figure among the drag queens. She has previously appeared on Canada’s Drag Race and UK vs. the World, and has 429K followers on Instagram.

7) Kahanna Montrese

Instagram Handle: @kahannamontrese

Kahanna Montrese previously appeared on season 11 of the legendary show. She is wowing audiences at the live shows in Las Vegas and now returns to the stage to take the crown away. She has 187K followers on Instagram.

8) Kandy Muse

Instagram Handle: @thekandymuse

Kandy Muse came extremely close to winning season 13 of Drag Race. The legendary Drag Queen returns to claim the title. She has 428K followers on Instagram.

9) Lala Ri

Instagram Handle: @misslalari

Lala Ri was a fan-favorite on season 13 of the show, and was crowned Miss Congeniality and the Golden Boot Winner. She has 169K followers on Instagram.

10) Monica Beverly Hillz

Instagram Handle: @monicabhillz

Monica Beverly Hillz previously appeared on season 5 of Drag Race and shared her truth on the stage. She has 72.6K followers on Instagram.

11) Mrs. Kasha Davis

Instagram Handle: @mrskashadavis

Mrs. Kasha Davis is termed by the community as the "season 7 international celebrity housewife." She will be seen once again on the All Stars stage. The cast member has 232K followers on Instagram.

12) Naysha Lopez

Instagram Handle: @nayshalopez

Naysha Lopez previously appeared on season 8 of the reality competition series. She was also crowned Miss Continental during the installment. The cast member has 121K followers on Instagram.

Season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will provide viewers with a fair share of glitz, glamor, and drama. The drag queens will do everything in their power to outshine their fellow competitors on stage, however, the challenges and twists and turns will not make it an easy feat. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's more in store.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere streaming on Paramount+ on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 3 am ET.

