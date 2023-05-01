Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie on Apple TV+ - Release date, trailer, what to expect, and more details

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is a documentary that follows Michael J. Fox, who is struggling with Parkinson's disease. It is set to be released on May 12, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+.

The documentary is an account of Fox's experiences with the disease, and it explores the challenges and triumphs that come with living with Parkinson's.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie combines archival and scripted elements to tell the actor's remarkable story in his own words. It follows the journey of a small Canadian army-based kid who became a Hollywood star in the 1980s.

Per the synopsis provided by IMDb, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

"Follows the life of beloved actor and advocate Michael J. Fox, exploring his personal and professional triumphs and travails, and what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease."

Trailer of Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie portrays Fox's success and struggles

The trailer showcases Fox's public life, filled with nostalgic moments and cinematic glamor, alongside his private journey, including the years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 29.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is intimate and truthful, made with unprecedented access to Fox and his family. It portrays his personal and professional successes and struggles and explores how an incurable optimist deals with an incurable disease. The film is a mix of adventure, romance, comedy, and drama, making it feel like a classic Michael J. Fox movie.

What to expect from semi-autobiographical account of Fox's own experiences

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie will begin with Michael, a successful television news anchor, receiving the news that he has Parkinson's disease. Initially, he will try to keep his diagnosis a secret from his colleagues and family, but as his symptoms worsen, he will be forced to confront the reality of his condition.

Throughout the film, we will see Michael struggling to come to terms with his diagnosis and the impact it will have on his life. He will experience a range of emotions, from anger and frustration to sadness and despair. He will also face challenges in his career, as his symptoms will make it difficult for him to continue working.

Michael J. Fox @realmikefox We have made a gigantic leap forward in #Parkinsons research. @michaeljfoxorg and its PPMI study are announcing the discovery of a biomarker for PD. I’m grateful to everyone who has brought us this far. Learn more: bit.ly/3mqLINl We have made a gigantic leap forward in #Parkinsons research. @michaeljfoxorg and its PPMI study are announcing the discovery of a biomarker for PD. I’m grateful to everyone who has brought us this far. Learn more: bit.ly/3mqLINl https://t.co/B3dqUMUheN

Despite these challenges, Michael will be determined to continue living his life to the fullest. He will begin exploring alternative treatments for Parkinson's, such as acupuncture and meditation, and will also become involved in advocacy work for the disease.

Michael J. Fox @realmikefox What an unforgettable night at @michaeljfoxorg’s #FoxGala . Thanks to our incredible friends who came out in support of our mission. I’m so grateful for all you do. Together, we raised $4M to bring an end to #Parkinsons What an unforgettable night at @michaeljfoxorg’s #FoxGala. Thanks to our incredible friends who came out in support of our mission. I’m so grateful for all you do. Together, we raised $4M to bring an end to #Parkinsons. https://t.co/O5aKGeJEVp

One of the key themes of Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie will be the importance of support and community. Michael's family and friends will rally around him, offering him love and support as he navigates the challenges of Parkinson's. He will also become involved in a support group for people with Parkinson's, where he will meet others who are going through similar experiences.

As Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie progresses, we will see Michael gradually coming to terms with his condition and finding a sense of peace and acceptance. He will learn to live in the moment and appreciate the small joys in life, such as spending time with his family and enjoying a good cup of coffee.

Who will we see in the upcoming documentary?

The cast of Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie includes:

Michael J. Fox as himself

Tracy Pollan as herself (Michael's wife)

Christopher Lloyd as himself (Michael's co-star in Back to the Future)

Denis Leary as himself (Michael's friend and fellow comedian)

Joan Jett as herself (Michael's friend and musician)

Michael Kors as himself (Michael's friend and fashion designer)

Lil Nas X as himself (Michael's friend and musician)

Ben Stiller as himself (Michael's friend and fellow actor)

Ellen DeGeneres as herself (Michael's friend and talk show host)

Ryan Reynolds as himself (Michael's friend and fellow actor)

The film also features appearances by other friends and family members of Michael J. Fox, as well as medical professionals and advocates for Parkinson's disease.

Overall, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie will be a powerful and moving film that will offer a candid and honest portrayal of life with Parkinson's disease. It will be a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of community and support in the face of adversity.

Watch Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie on May 12, 2023, exclusively on Apple Tv+.

Poll : 0 votes