What is an honorary Oscar and who were awarded with it this year?

The Honorary Oscar at the Academy Awards is given for great achievements and contributions to motion picture arts and sciences as well as outstanding services to the academy as well as the entertainment industry.

This award is not presented every year and is given at the discretion of the Board of Governors of the academy. The honorary award can be given in the form of a scroll, medal, certificate, or any particular design.

Some previous recipients of this prestigious award include acclaimed Indian director Satyajit Ray, popular English comic actor Charlie Chaplin, and well-known Swedish-American actress Greta Garbo.

Four individuals received the Honorary Oscar during the 95th Academy Awards

The 95th Academy Awards is currently streaming live and one of the awards that is being given out is the Honorary Oscar, which was awarded to four celebrities this year, including Diane Warren, Peter Weir, and Euzhan Palcy. Michael J. Fox was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

In a press release, Academy President David Rubin said that for the award, the Board of Governors recognizes four individuals who have made “indelible contributions” to cinema and the world.

As for each of the recipients, he said:

"Michael J. Fox's tireless advocacy of research on Parkinson's disease alongside his boundless optimism exemplifies the impact of one person in changing the future for millions."

He continued:

"Euzhan Palcy is a pioneering filmmaker whose groundbreaking significance in international cinema is cemented in film history."

About Diane Warren, the Oscar president stated:

"Diane Warren's music and lyrics have magnified the emotional impact of countless motion pictures and inspired generations of musical artists."

He further added that Peter Weir is a "director of consummate skill and artistry whose work reminds us of the power of film to reveal the full range of human experience."

Read on for a quick description of the winners and their achivements:

Diane Warren

The songwriter is a six-time winner of ASCAP Songwriter of the Year and a four-time winner of the Billboard Songwriter of the Year. The Honorary Oscar marks her first-ever Oscar after being nominated numerous times.

She has previously written songs for musical legends such as Elton John, Tina turner, Barbra Streisand, Roy Orbison, Roberta Flack, Lady Gaga, Cher, Britney Spears, Beyonce, Whitney Houston and more.

Michael J. Fox

The Canadian actor, producer, and activist was born in 1961, in Edmonton, Alberta. He was cast in Leo and Me as a 15-year-old. He moved to Los Angeles when he was 18, and began getting roles in various television series.

However, Fox shot to fame for essaying the role of Aex Keaton in the sitcom Family Ties. He is also known for his role as Marty McFly in the Back to the Future films.

The actor won three Emmy awards from 1986 to 1988, followed by a Golden Globe award in 1989.

Euzhan Palcy

One of the recipients of the Honorary Oscar is Euzhan Palcy. She is a film director, writer, and producer who is credited with directing Sugar Cane Alley.

The movie went on to win the Cesar Award - which is the French Academy Award - for Best Film and made Euzhan Palcy the first African American director to win the award.

Peter Weir

The Australian film director and writer was born in Sydney in 1944. He has been credited with numerous films such as Man on a Green Bike, Homesdale, The Cars That Ate Paris, Picnic at Hanging Rock, The Last Wave, and more.

Apart from being a six-time Oscar winner, he has been nominated for 27 Golden Globe Awards, out of which, he has won five. He is also the recipient of a BAFTA Award for Best Direction for the Truman Show.

