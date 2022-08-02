What did Diane Warren say about Beyonce? Fans troll singer with old Mariah Carey clip amid recent backlash

American songwriter Diane Warren faced severe backlash online after she seemingly threw shade at Beyonce's new album Renaissance.

On August 1, the 65-year-old personality took to her Twitter handle to question "How can there be 24 writers on a song?" with a rolling eye emoji. This was taken as an apparent dig at Beyonce's new song, Alien Superstar, from her latest album which has exactly 24 writers.

Diane Warren @Diane_Warren How can there be 24 writers on a song?🙄 How can there be 24 writers on a song?🙄

Although Warren didn't directly name Beyoncé in her tweet, the BeyHive lit up and showed no mercy on the Oscar nominee. In fact, her tweet even got her a lesson on black music history. Additionally, several fans also trolled her on Twitter by posting an old video of the songwriter with Mariah Carey.

Diane Warren was dissed on Twitter with an old Mariah Carey video

Beyonce's admirers slammed Diane Warren on Twitter with a 2019 video that featured Mariah Carey. The video was recorded during Variety's Power of Women event and Warren is seen trying to take a selfie with the We Belong Together singer in front of the cameras and paparazzi. The singer, however, grabs Warren by the waist and shoves her aside just to pose for the media.

As they dissed the songwriter, fans dug the old video out and used it to troll her under her recent tweet.

MOVE CHURCH GIRL🪩 @poohcriah Remember when Mariah Carey pushed away Diane Warren Remember when Mariah Carey pushed away Diane Warren https://t.co/8q6apVrG7R

Lynx 💛 @LustrousLynx 🤭🤭 Remember that time songwriter-supreme Queen Mariah Carey flung Diane Warren out of her way🤭🤭 Remember that time songwriter-supreme Queen Mariah Carey flung Diane Warren out of her way 💀🤭🤭 https://t.co/MQVwG4Uf9B

Dominik @paper_gangsta87 @Diane_Warren Probably? Girl you knew the answer the whole time . Just say you wanted to be shady and go before Mariah pushes you out the way again @Diane_Warren Probably? Girl you knew the answer the whole time . Just say you wanted to be shady and go before Mariah pushes you out the way again

⚡️☀️🖤😈 @cruelteddyxo @Diane_Warren @mintyfreshhh5 That’s why Mariah pushed you. Lmao. It’s called a sample which most of her album has. Aren’t you a writer ? Are you just stupid @Diane_Warren @mintyfreshhh5 That’s why Mariah pushed you. Lmao. It’s called a sample which most of her album has. Aren’t you a writer ? Are you just stupid

Diane Warren apologized after facing backlash from Beyonce's fans

Diane Warren was scrutinized by Twitterati after she seemingly took a dig at Beyonce's latest album. It is unknown whether the question about the number of writers was intentional or not. However, users were quick to set her facts straight about the history of black music and the concept of art collaboration.

After her first tweet about the number of writers, the 65-year-old added that her question wasn't meant as "shade" but that she was "just curious."

Diane Warren @Diane_Warren This isn't meant as shade, I'm just curious This isn't meant as shade, I'm just curious

She later tweeted:

Diane Warren @Diane_Warren Ok, it's prob samples that add up the ammount of writerrs Ok, it's prob samples that add up the ammount of writerrs

Several users started criticizing and mocking Warren for her lack of knowledge. One of the collaborators, The-Dream, also joined the bandwagon to educate Diane Warren on how sampling works in the music industry.

MUSIC ICON THE-DREAM @TheKingDream @Diane_Warren You mean how’s does our (Black) culture have so many writers, well it started because we couldn’t afford certain things starting out,so we started sampling and it became an Artform, a major part of the Black Culture (hip hop) in America.Had that era not happen who knows. U good? @Diane_Warren You mean how’s does our (Black) culture have so many writers, well it started because we couldn’t afford certain things starting out,so we started sampling and it became an Artform, a major part of the Black Culture (hip hop) in America.Had that era not happen who knows. U good?

“You mean how’s does our (Black) culture have so many writers, well it started because we couldn’t afford certain things starting out,so we started sampling and it became an Artform, a major part of the Black Culture (hip hop) in America. Had that era not happen who knows. U good?”

To this, Warren responded that she did not refer to her statement as a disrespect or attack and asked him not to be "mean about it."

Chiming in on the backlash, activist Raquel Willis explained the concept of art collaboration while taking a dig at the white music industry.

Raquel Willis @RaquelWillis_ Folks say musicians have too many writers on their songs, but samples, quotes, references, and influences are important in all aspects of art. Collaboration is a skill that many can't flex. It's a white, capitalistic, patriarchal idea that brilliance solely happens in isolation. Folks say musicians have too many writers on their songs, but samples, quotes, references, and influences are important in all aspects of art. Collaboration is a skill that many can't flex. It's a white, capitalistic, patriarchal idea that brilliance solely happens in isolation.

"Folks say musicians have too many writers on their songs, but samples, quotes, references, and influences are important in all aspects of art. Collaboration is a skill that many can't flex. It's a white, capitalistic, patriarchal idea that brilliance solely happens in isolation."

Several others joined the Twitter thread before Warren, who worked with Beyonce on I Was Here, later apologized for the "misunderstanding."

Diane Warren @Diane_Warren Ok, I meant no disrespect to @Beyonce , who I've worked with and admire. I'm sorry for the misunderstanding Ok, I meant no disrespect to @Beyonce, who I've worked with and admire. I'm sorry for the misunderstanding

As of now, Beyonce has not responded to the Twitter drama involving Diane Warren.

