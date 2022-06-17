"Suspicious similarities": Amber Heard's handwriting under scrutiny post release of therapist notes

In a post-trial interview from Amber Heard with The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie, the actress shared a "binder full" of notes outlining the alleged abuse by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
The Aquaman star claimed that these notes were from her therapist, to whom she opened up about the instances of domestic and s*xual abuse.
The notes from the binder provided by Heard were showcased in the interview's preview clip by NBC's Peacock, which was 20 minutes long. Previously, these descriptions of violence, reportedly dating back to 2012, were dismissed by Judge Penney Azcarate during the trial. The notes were not allowed to be submitted as evidence on the basis of 'hearsay.'
In the promo clip of the interview, Heard told Guthrie that these therapy notes represented the years of alleged abuse she faced, about which she opened up to her therapist during their appointments.
However, after the release of the clips showcased the notes, numerous netizens questioned its legitimacy. They alleged that the handwriting of the therapist matched that of Heard.
What did Amber Heard's apparent notes from her therapist outline about her alleged abuse by Johnny Depp?
In her hour-long interview with Savannah Guthrie, Amber Heard opened up about the alleged notes from her therapist, some of which she made public with the interview. The actress told the co-host:
"There's a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor (to) who [sic] I was reporting the abuse to...Her notes represented years, years of real-time explanations of what was going on."
In the clip, it was revealed that the binders made available to NBC and Savannah Guthrie dated back to January 2012. At the time, as per the notes, Amber Heard told her therapist that Johnny Depp "hit her, threw her on the floor."
Furthermore, the notes revealed another allegation where the 36-year-old actress claimed to have been assaulted by Depp. The Texas native claimed that Johnny Depp had "ripped her nightgown, threw her on the bed."
Allegations of Amber Heard's handwriting matching that of the therapist from the notes
Following the release of the 20-minute long promo by NBC's Dateline, pro-Depp users took to social media to question the notes. As per a Twitter user, Arwen sparrow (@An_elf_pirate), alleged a "suspicious similarity" between Heard's handwriting from her love letters to Depp and the therapist's handwriting in these recently released notes.
According to the user's claim, 'e,' 'f' and 'th' are similar in both scripts.
A legion of Depp supporters apparently agreed with the hypothesis and alleged that Heard had forged the handwriting. Some even pointed out how the therapist chose to write these by hand instead of typing on a computer. Meanwhile, a few tweets demanded a forensic analysis of these notes.
As of yet, the legitimacy of these notes cannot be verified as the binders were not accepted in the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. These notes were declared to be 'hearsay,' which referred to the nature of these reports being essentially Heard's version of what happened.
Furthermore, Heard's therapist may not publicly confirm these notes as the individual would still be bound by client confidentiality privileges.