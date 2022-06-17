"Suspicious similarities": Amber Heard's handwriting under scrutiny post release of therapist notes

In a post-trial interview from Amber Heard with The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie, the actress shared a "binder full" of notes outlining the alleged abuse by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman star claimed that these notes were from her therapist, to whom she opened up about the instances of domestic and s*xual abuse.

The notes from the binder provided by Heard were showcased in the interview's preview clip by NBC's Peacock, which was 20 minutes long. Previously, these descriptions of violence, reportedly dating back to 2012, were dismissed by Judge Penney Azcarate during the trial. The notes were not allowed to be submitted as evidence on the basis of 'hearsay.'

In the promo clip of the interview, Heard told Guthrie that these therapy notes represented the years of alleged abuse she faced, about which she opened up to her therapist during their appointments.

However, after the release of the clips showcased the notes, numerous netizens questioned its legitimacy. They alleged that the handwriting of the therapist matched that of Heard.

What did Amber Heard's apparent notes from her therapist outline about her alleged abuse by Johnny Depp?

In her hour-long interview with Savannah Guthrie, Amber Heard opened up about the alleged notes from her therapist, some of which she made public with the interview. The actress told the co-host:

"There's a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor (to) who [sic] I was reporting the abuse to...Her notes represented years, years of real-time explanations of what was going on."

In the clip, it was revealed that the binders made available to NBC and Savannah Guthrie dated back to January 2012. At the time, as per the notes, Amber Heard told her therapist that Johnny Depp "hit her, threw her on the floor."

Furthermore, the notes revealed another allegation where the 36-year-old actress claimed to have been assaulted by Depp. The Texas native claimed that Johnny Depp had "ripped her nightgown, threw her on the bed."

Allegations of Amber Heard's handwriting matching that of the therapist from the notes

Following the release of the 20-minute long promo by NBC's Dateline, pro-Depp users took to social media to question the notes. As per a Twitter user, Arwen sparrow (@An_elf_pirate), alleged a "suspicious similarity" between Heard's handwriting from her love letters to Depp and the therapist's handwriting in these recently released notes.

According to the user's claim, 'e,' 'f' and 'th' are similar in both scripts.

Arwen sparrow @An_elf_pirate Suspicious similarities between Amber Heard’s handwriting and her “therapist” notes… pay particular attention to the way the ‘e’, ‘f’ and ‘th’ is written 🤨 Suspicious similarities between Amber Heard’s handwriting and her “therapist” notes… pay particular attention to the way the ‘e’, ‘f’ and ‘th’ is written 🤨 https://t.co/4UUYXXBVgF

TheRealLauraB🌊⚔️ @LauraBockov @An_elf_pirate She changed her handwriting in the "journal" too @An_elf_pirate She changed her handwriting in the "journal" too

Beckla @laurabeck85 @LauraBockov Ohhh the therapy notes that all appear to be in HER handwriting? Who handwrites anymore? Ummmy therapist types everything in a computer!!! And I CAN NOT just go in and get those NOTES EITHER! I'd have a forensic handwriting analysis look at them! I bet it's #AmberHeard 's writing @LauraBockov Ohhh the therapy notes that all appear to be in HER handwriting? Who handwrites anymore? Ummmy therapist types everything in a computer!!! And I CAN NOT just go in and get those NOTES EITHER! I'd have a forensic handwriting analysis look at them! I bet it's #AmberHeard's writing

Kenn @KennTheCat



Yes, yes I can...I too have read "Gone Girl".



IsANarcissist Can you believe Amber Heard has written documents (in handwriting the is suspiciously close to her own) that detail her allegations of abuse?Yes, yes I can...I too have read "Gone Girl". #AmberHeard IsANarcissist #AmberHeard Can you believe Amber Heard has written documents (in handwriting the is suspiciously close to her own) that detail her allegations of abuse?Yes, yes I can...I too have read "Gone Girl".#AmberHeardIsANarcissist #AmberHeard

Joseph Morris @JosephMorrisYT



#AmberHeardIsAPsychopath Amber Heard wants the world to believe these are her "doctor's" notes when it's literally her writing. Amber Heard wants the world to believe these are her "doctor's" notes when it's literally her writing.#AmberHeardIsAPsychopath https://t.co/BZVpe3oxmt

MaryAnn Thorson Rando #187 🏴‍☠️𐃆 @NoctrnlValkyrie @LauraBockov @An_elf_pirate I noticed something a long time ago , I bet you , that Amber Heard practiced writing her signature long before she ever came to Hollywood . Her handwriting is constantly evolving & changing much like her personality does . Handwriting & signature styles say alot about a person . @LauraBockov @An_elf_pirate I noticed something a long time ago , I bet you , that Amber Heard practiced writing her signature long before she ever came to Hollywood . Her handwriting is constantly evolving & changing much like her personality does . Handwriting & signature styles say alot about a person .

TheRealLauraB🌊⚔️ @LauraBockov Amber Heard now claims in inadmissible therapy notes alleging abuse back to 2011. Her prior statements claim The first incident was regarding the tattoo. These notes have been attributed to Bonnie Jacobs. Jacobs was on the list for Livelink testimony. Depp did not object. Amber Heard now claims in inadmissible therapy notes alleging abuse back to 2011. Her prior statements claim The first incident was regarding the tattoo. These notes have been attributed to Bonnie Jacobs. Jacobs was on the list for Livelink testimony. Depp did not object. https://t.co/OJlMazlc4n

Aurora, LETTERS ⚛️ | 💙💛 @AuroraMignon Speaking of a diary: that's what these notes look like. Like a flowery handwritten journal.



Therapist's notes typically don't look like eloquent, time-consuming (!), neat letters but messy shorthand, or transcribed from recordings on a computer.



I'm not buying it. Speaking of a diary: that's what these notes look like. Like a flowery handwritten journal. Therapist's notes typically don't look like eloquent, time-consuming (!), neat letters but messy shorthand, or transcribed from recordings on a computer.I'm not buying it.

A legion of Depp supporters apparently agreed with the hypothesis and alleged that Heard had forged the handwriting. Some even pointed out how the therapist chose to write these by hand instead of typing on a computer. Meanwhile, a few tweets demanded a forensic analysis of these notes.

As of yet, the legitimacy of these notes cannot be verified as the binders were not accepted in the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. These notes were declared to be 'hearsay,' which referred to the nature of these reports being essentially Heard's version of what happened.

Furthermore, Heard's therapist may not publicly confirm these notes as the individual would still be bound by client confidentiality privileges.

