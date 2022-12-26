How many times has Cher been married? Singer sparks engagement speculation with Alexander A. E. Edwards

American singer Cher sparked engagement rumors with her current boyfriend, Alexander A. E. Edwards.

On December 25, the 76-year-old star took to her Twitter handle to share a picture of a pear-shaped diamond ring that was held by the 36-year-old rapper. She captioned the picture:

"THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E."

While several users congratulated the singer on her apparent engagement, others simply could not believe the meaning behind the ring.

One user commented:

"Wait wait wait hold up!! Is that a diamond ring or a ring with diamonds? What does it mean?"

Another user stated:

"It’s a very beautiful (ring emoji) and the Biggest Diamond I’ve ever seen, but Mother what does this mean??"

A third user commented:

"Mrs edwards?"

Cher survived two failed marriages

Unlike her thriving professional career, Cher had a rough personal life. At the age of 16, Cher first crossed paths with her future husband, Sonny Bono, who was 11 years older than her.

The duo met at a Los Angeles restaurant, and Bono made it very clear from the beginning that he did not find her attractive. But Cher continued to fall in love with him. While speaking with news outlet Parade, the star revealed:

"I swear to God, the moment I saw Sonny, everyone else in the room disappeared. He was the coolest guy ever."

But soon, things took a romantic turn, and the couple got married in 1964. In 1969, they welcomed their son, Chaz. Cher and Sonny Bono began their careers together and started making music. Their song I Got You Babe was featured on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, among several other hits that made their mark in the music industry.

vintage pics @60spics cher and sonny bono at the oscars, 1973 cher and sonny bono at the oscars, 1973 https://t.co/wLIVdtKsN5

However, romantically, things were going downhill for the duo. According to the publication, the couple split up due to Sonny's controlling behavior and constant infidelity. The Believe singer filed for divorce in 1974 and was legally separated a year later.

A few days after her divorce was finalized with Bono, the singer met musician Gregg Allman. In his 2013 memoir, My Cross to Bear, Allman revealed that he fell in love with the After All singer the first time he saw her.

Describing her, he wrote:

"[Cher] smelled like I would imagine a mermaid would smell ... I was so blinded by her."

But their romance and marriage were short-lived, and the singer filed for divorce just nine days after getting married to Allman.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the singer revealed that she was tired of Allman's drug and alcohol addiction, stating that he was "so high he did not even understand me."

But the two patched things up when the singer found out she was pregnant and gave birth to Elijah Blue in 1976. The two were together for two years before getting divorced in 1978. She never married again.

As for the singer's relationship with Edwards, the ring comes after RadarOnline revealed that the former was wooed by the rapper and wanted to settle down with him.

Gotcha Tea ☕ @DaCelebrityTea Amber Rose's ex and baby father Alexander Edwards aka AE was seen out holding hands with legendary singer Cher...can't make this shh up Amber Rose's ex and baby father Alexander Edwards aka AE was seen out holding hands with legendary singer Cher...can't make this shh up 😂😂😂 https://t.co/i5ZW0sncHM

"Cher is head over heels in love. She knows she doesn't have much time left anymore to find 'the one' and after two failed marriages and countless disastrous boyfriends, this could be her LAST chance and she isn't going to let it pass her by."

Edwards was previously dating model Amber Rose, with whom he shares a son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

