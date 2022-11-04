Alexander Edwards is trending on social media after being spotted with Cher recently. The duo were returning home together after enjoying an evening with Edwards' friend, Tyga.

Cher arrived at WeHo on the night of November 2 and Edwards and Tyga were waiting inside. Edwards came outside to welcome her and they were seen holding hands as they entered the house. After a seemingly fun evening, Tyga returned to his ride while Cher and Edwards hopped into another vehicle.

bwill @skyballer77 #tmz Cher is 76 and still in the game 🥳🥳🥳 she was seen leaving dinner and handing hands with Alexander Edwards 🤗 are elderly cougars still viable options in the dating game? 🤔 #cher Cher is 76 and still in the game 🥳🥳🥳 she was seen leaving dinner and handing hands with Alexander Edwards 🤗 are elderly cougars still viable options in the dating game? 🤔 #cher #tmz https://t.co/rOA8JkpiC1

Alexander was then spotted kissing Cher's hand in the back seat. Tyga then went to the restaurant alone and while he was being photographed, he gave the photographers a hint, saying they would miss the real photo. Alexander and Cher then went to the spot, holding each other's hands, and they left together, possibly returning to Cher's Malibu residence.

The trio reportedly spent some time at Cher's place last week. Cher was previously seen with Tyga at Paris Fashion Week in September.

Alexander Edwards has delivered multiple hits collaborating with Tyga

Alexander Edwards is popular for his collaborations with Tyga (Image via ae4president/Instagram)

Born on September 21, 1986, Alexander Edwards is 36 years old. He was raised in Oakland, California, and growing up, he was a big fan of rapper Tupac Shakur.

At the beginning of his career, he joined different musical groups like The A'z and was initially known as 4 Deep. He became friends with well-known rapper Tyga, which helped him collaborate with some popular faces from the music industry.

Edwards frequently collaborated with Tyga and delivered hits like Don't C Me Comin', Good or Bad, Taste, and more. He was also a songwriter for Tyga's single Cash Money and eventually formed his own record label Gloryus. The label expanded into a large organization with different businesses, including a clothing line.

He then joined Def Jam Recordings in 2018 and became the Vice President of the label's Artists and repertoire (A&R) division. Alexander is associated with another record label, Last Kings Records.

He is also active on social media and has around 115,000 followers on Instagram alongside 2,700 followers on Twitter. He also shares his singles on SoundCloud and Audiomack.

Alexander Edwards gained recognition for his relationship with Amber Rose. They were introduced through a mutual friend in 2015 but did not start dating immediately.

They were spotted getting comfortable at the 4th annual SlutWalk and later revealed their relationship through their social media handles.

Alexander Edwards also appeared on one of the episodes of the famous TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. His net worth is estimated to be around $2 million, having earned most of his wealth through his successful career in the music industry.

Poll : 0 votes