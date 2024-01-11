Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, January 11, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, January 11, 2024, bringing back some exciting action from the Winter 2024 Second Chance Competition, which is at its peak right now. The competition was supposed to kickstart the season, but the WGA strike derailed the programming plans, leading to a delayed season. At this point, the game show is yet to see new contestants arriving for the 40th season, though we are in the second week of January.

In the upcoming round of the game show, John Guszkowski will face off against Allison Strekal and Long Nguyen. This also marks the last game of the Winter 2024 Second Chance Competition, which raised the stakes even higher.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest game shows in American television history. It started back in the early 1960s and has since then continued to dominate the game show market, thanks to its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become a defining force in the game show's rise to the top. It also boasts a cult fanbase, which is only increasing by the day, because of its fan-oriented strategies, like the final round.

The final round of the game show is by far one of its most interesting features. Apart from some offbeat additions, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for nearly all fans of the game show.

However, doing this every day can still be a complex process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 11, 2024, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The name of this food brand that was introduced in 1964 was influenced by an art movement of that time."

This question is from the category "Brand Names." This is among the more common trivia topics and has also appeared in the game show before. It is, however, quite broad and may require a certain specialization.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, January 11, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: The name of this food brand that was introduced in 1964 was influenced by an art movement of that time.

Solution: Pop-Tarts.

Pop-Tarts was introduced by Kellogg’s in 1964. Its name is inspired by the word Pop Art.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, January 11, 2024

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Long Nguyen, a retired engineer from Las Vegas, Nevada, Allison Strekal, a nonprofit development director from Missoula, Montana, and John Guszkowski, a planning consultant from Pomfret, Connecticut.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!