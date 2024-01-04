Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, January 4, 2024, bringing back some exciting action from the Winter 2024 Second Chance Competition, which is progressing now in full swing. This upcoming game also marks the third semi-final in the contest, which is considered an affair of high regard by viewers.

The competition was slated to have ended sometime back, had the game show been on its right schedule, but the WGA strike changed the programming significantly to push this contest to January. The game show is yet to see new contestants in season 40.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Matt Harvey will face off against Max Davison and Kelly Shannon-Henderson. All three contestants boast a great track record, and it is hard to predict a winner.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the world. It began its journey in the early 1960s and has since developed significantly to become one of America's all-time greatest television shows. This is primarily due to the game show's offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have always given it an edge over the competition. The game show's final round is also often considered a primary reason for its soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the game show's ability to allow viewers to participate. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, since this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming round below.

January 4, 2024, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round's final question reads:

"They went their separate ways in 1806 & both became territorial governors: one of Upper Louisiana, the other of Missouri."

This question is from the category "Historic Americans." This is not a topic that appears often, but it is one that is thematically close to many of the topics that appear regularly.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution, and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, January 4, 2024

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: They went their separate ways in 1806 & both became territorial governors: one of Upper Louisiana, the other of Missouri.

Solution: (Meriwether) Lewis and (William) Clark.

Meriwether Lewis and William Clark explored the then-recently purchased Louisiana Territory from 1803 to 1806.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, January 4, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Matt Harvey, a healthcare administrator from Providence, Rhode Island, Max Davison, a writer from Studio City, California, and Kelly Shannon-Henderson, a classics professor from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!