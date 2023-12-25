Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, December 25, 2023

It's Christmas, and Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, December 25, 2023, bringing back the Winter 2024 Second Chance Competition, which has been going on for quite some time now. The game show has had a delayed season owing to the WGA strike but now it has returned to its normal ways. This upcoming round will feature returning contestants from the previous round, where some are holding a better lead over others.

In the upcoming Christmas day round of Jeopardy!, Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario, Canada, who currently holds $51,200, will face off against Jason Carpenter, a stand-up comic from Santa Rosa Valley, California, who won $16,200 and Iris Masucci, a pharmacist from Rockville, Maryland, who is lagging with $2,400. Though the competition seems wrapped up with one contestant leading, still anything can happen.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the world. It began airing in the early 1960s and has continued to entertain fans around the globe since then. The game show is renowned for its offbeat and engaging format, things that have become one of the primary reasons for the game show's growing popularity. Moreover, its final round is one of the main reasons for its growing popularity.

The final round of the game show has many elements that make it stand out. But most importantly, it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans. However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

December 25, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round reads:

"The name of this animal that died in 1885 after being struck by a train that subsequently derailed lives on as an adjective."

This question is from the category "Famous Names In America." This is among the more common topics in the game show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, December 25, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round of the game show read as follows.

Solution: Jumbo.

Jumbo the Elephant was an African bush elephant made famous by P. T. Barnum, who exhibited it in the early 1880s.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with a solution and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, December 25, 2023

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!