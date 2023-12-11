Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, December 11, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, December 11, 2023, bringing back another intriguing round of the Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard, currently in its fourth bracket, titled the Diamonds bracket. This is the fourth and final bracket in this pre-season contest, which has dominated the game show since it returned from its hiatus after the 39th season ended. This preseason tournament initially took place to accommodate the writer's strike (WGA) when the show originally resumed.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Amal Dorai, a venture capital investor from San Francisco, California, will face off against Donesh Olyaie, a marketing director from Los Angeles, California, and Emma Saltzberg, a campaigns director from Brooklyn, New York. With eight contestants through to the semi-final of this contest, this is the last quarter-final of the Diamonds bracket. The semi-finals of the game will start tomorrow.

Jeopardy! is one of the world's oldest and most renowned game shows. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since continued to entertain fans across the globe with its offbeat format and engaging nature, which have now become a signature that is hard to overlook. Moreover, the game show also boasts a brilliant final round, which has intrigued for fans for almost as long as the game show existed.

The final round of Jeopardy! is credited by many as the primary reason for its soaring popularity. The final round has many elements that make the game show stand out. Among them, the most important one is its ability to allow viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below. Scroll on.

December 11, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Thomas Pynchon wrote that this novelist “in 1948 understood that despite the Axis defeat…fascism had not gone away"

This question is from the category "20th Century Literature." This is among the more common topics in the trivia world and should be relatively easy to analyze.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, December 11, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Thomas Pynchon wrote that this novelist "in 1948 understood that despite the Axis defeat…fascism had not gone away"

Solution: George Orwell.

An edition of George Orwell's 1984 was published in 2003, which coincided with the centennial of Orwell's birth. Thomas Pynchon wrote the introduction to this novel.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, December 11, 2023

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Amal Dorai, a venture capital investor from San Francisco, California, Donesh Olyaie, a marketing director from Los Angeles, California, and Emma Saltzberg, a campaigns director from Brooklyn, New York.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!