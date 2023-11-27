Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, November 27, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, November 27, with the intriguing Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard contest, which is still in the midst of its Diamonds bracket.

Today is a particularly interesting day as we have now reached the last three in the Clus bracket. This means that one of the three players in the upcoming game will definitely make an appearance in the Tournament of Champions, one of the most coveted events in the entire game show.

In the upcoming round of the game show, the three finalists are Jen Jazwinski, Dennis Chase and Nick Cascone. Jazwinski is a youth services librarian from Algonquin, Illinois, while Chase is a biotech project manager from Palm Springs, California. Lastly, Cascone is an orthopedic physician assistant originally from Queens, New York.

The trio will play against each other to determine an ultimate winner out of the 27 players who participated in the bracket. It is impossible to separate the three ahead of today's round as they all have particular sets of skills that make them valuable players.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows of all time. It began airing in the early 1960s and has continued to evolve to accommodate fans from every sector with its extremely captivating gameplay.

The offbeat nature and engaging format of the game show have long been associated with its global popularity. The final round of the game show is also universally acknowledged as a key factor in its growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many offbeat elements that make it stand out, but most importantly, it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, as this can be a difficult process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

November 27, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Over the motto 'Fortis est Veritas', the coat of arms of this city features a beast of burden crossing over some water."

This question is from the category "British Cities."

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, November 27, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Over the motto “Fortis est Veritas”, the coat of arms of this city features a beast of burden crossing over some water.

Solution: Oxford.

The coat of arms of the famous British university town, Oxford, features an ox crossing a river, most likely Thames.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, November 27, 2023

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Jen Jazwinski, Dennis Chase and Nick Cascone.

Jazwinski is a youth services librarian from Algonquin, Illinois, Chase is a biotech project manager from Palm Springs, California, and Cascone is an orthopedic physician assistant originally from Queens, New York.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!