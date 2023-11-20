Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, November 20, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, November 20, 2023, bringing back another interesting round from the Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard contest, which is still in the midst of its Clubs bracket. This is the third out of the four brackets in this contest, which allows one winner from each bracket to take part in the prestigious Tournament of Champions. The 40th season of the game show is yet to return with new players after it resumed its journey following the hiatus.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Deanna Bolio, a community outreach supervisor from Campbell, California, will face off against Kevin Hirsh, an attorney from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Verlinda Johnson Henning, a human resources & leadership consultant from Memphis, Tennessee. While all three players have appeared before, Deanna Bolio came here by winning the Second Chance Tournament, which also makes her the one to play it most recently. This does give her a slight edge over the others.

Jeopardy! is one of the most prominent game shows on American television. This is because its long and illustrious history goes back to the early 1960s when it first started airing. Since then, the game show has managed to entertain fans of all ages across generations. This is primarily because of the show's offbeat format and engaging nature. The final round of the show has also been a big reason for this soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. The most important of these is the round's ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans. However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below. Scroll on.

November 20, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"7 U.S. Presidents were born in the state of Ohio, beginning with this man who entered West Point in 1839."

This question is from the category "U.S. Presidents." Compared to many others, this is a relatively easy topic that is quite well-defined and still a trivia-friendly one.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, November 20, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: 7 U.S. Presidents were born in the state of Ohio, beginning with this man who entered West Point in 1839.

Solution: Ulysses S. Grant.

Between the Civil War and just after World War I, seven U.S. Presidents were born in Ohio, Ulysses Grant, Rutherford Hayes, James Garfield, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, William Howard Taft, and Warren Harding.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, November 20, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Verlinda Johnson Henning, a human resources & leadership consultant from Memphis, Tennessee, Kevin Hirsh, an attorney from Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Deanna Bolio, a community outreach supervisor from Campbell, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!