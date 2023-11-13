Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, November 13, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, November 13, 2023, from its 40th season, which has been dominated by the pre-season festivities since it started airing earlier this year. The upcoming episode of the game show will feature another enthralling round of the Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard contest, in its Clubs bracket. This bracket will again allow one contestant from a total of 27 to progress to the Tournament of Champions, one of the most coveted events in the game show's history.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Emily Fiasco, a middle school band director from St. Louis, Missouri, will face off against Stuart Crane, a product line manager from Kalispell, Montana, and Fred Nelson, a university professor from Fresno, California. Of the three participants, Emily Fiasco is arguably the strongest, having already made her way to the Tournament of Champions in 2022. It would be an exciting match for the other two with one strong contestant between them.

Jeopardy! is one of America's oldest and best-known game shows with a rich history dating back to its inception in 1964. The game show shaped itself comprehensively over the many years and seasons to become a standout from its competitors.

A lot of credit for this goes to the game show's engaging nature and offbeat format, which have become a part of the game show's appeal. Moreover, the final round also significantly influences the soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has all the elements to attract viewers, including its ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question before the episode's air time.

Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

November 13, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In 1916 it began packaging its flagship product in a variety of glass called Georgia green."

This question is from the category "Iconic Brands." This is an exciting topic and not a very rare one.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, November 13, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: In 1916, it began packaging its flagship product in a variety of glass called Georgia green.

Solution: Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola Company held a competition in the mid-1910s to develop a "bottle so distinct that you would recognize by feel if in the dark or lying broken on the ground." This initiative resulted in the creation of the iconic Coca-Cola bottle by The Root Glass Company of Terre Haute.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, November 13, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Emily Fiasco, a middle school band director from St. Louis, Missouri; Stuart Crane, a product line manager from Kalispell, Montana; and Fred Nelson, a university professor from Fresno, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!