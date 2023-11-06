Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, November 6, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, November 6, bringing back the highly engaging Champions Wildcard competition, which is going through its Diamond bracket now. One of the remaining participants from this bracket will get a chance to enter the Tournament of Champions, one of the most coveted competitions in the game show's history.

Today's episode will mark the third and last semifinal in the Diamonds bracket, which means the next episode will see the finale.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Dave Pai, a field application scientist originally from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, will face off against Jilana Cotter, a senior data analyst from Dade City, Florida, and Brian Adams, a retired public educator from Big Bear Lake, California.

The winner of this group will join Emily Sands and Aaron Craig in the final tomorrow. While all three are strong contestants, Jilana Cotter and Dave Pai have shown more desire and ruthlessness in their games, making it an uphill battle for Brian Adams.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It kicked off in 1964 and has since then continued to garner more and more attention in the passing years, becoming a global name in the process.

This is primarily because of the game show's offbeat format and engaging nature, which have become a signature of the show. Moreover, the final round is also an important cog in this clockwork.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many interesting elements that make it stand out. But more importantly, it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

Over the years, this has become a common practice for the long-term fans of the game show. However, it can still be a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

November 6, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"John Steinbeck called this 'one of the great songs of the world' & wanted the music & lyrics printed in one of his novels."

This question is from the category "Music & Literature." This is one of the more common topics in trivia circuits and should not be a big shock to anyone.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, November 6, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: John Steinbeck called this “one of the great songs of the world” and wanted the music and lyrics printed in one of his novels.

Solution: The Battle Hymn of the Republic.

John Steinbeck’s famed work The Grapes of Wrath inspired Julia Ward Howe’s 1861 song, The Battle Hymn of the Republic.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, November 6, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Dave Pai, Jilana Cotter, and Brian Adams.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!