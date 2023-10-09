Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, October 9, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, October 9, 2023, bringing back the intriguing Champions Wildcard contest. This opening game of the week will once again see three familiar champions face off in a bid to book their place in the next round of the game show.

So far, the show has yet to return to its ordinary ways since the 40th season returned. However, it has been a very engaging affair so far and will continue to be so as one champion manages to step out of the crowd and reach the Tournament of Champions.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Phil Hoffman will face off against Camron Conners, and Lucy Ricketts. While Hoffman is an analyst from Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, Conners is a high school social studies teacher from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, and Ricketts is a book designer & freelance illustrator from Atlanta, Georgia. Sadly, two of the contestants from this lot will be disqualified from this and one will proceed.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to be one of the most prominent shows around the world. This is because of its offbeat nature and engaging format, things that have managed to keep it afloat over decades of changes and developments. The multi-generational appeal of the game show also stems from the sense of familiarity the final round provides to the audiences.

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of the most important aspects of the show. This is because the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

October 9, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In “A Room of One’s Own”, the “four famous names” are Austen, 2 Brontës & this author who died closest to Virginia Woolf’s own time."

This question is from the category "Women Authors." Literature-based topics are on the easier side as they appear quite often in the game show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, October 9, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: In “A Room of One’s Own”, the “four famous names” are Austen, 2 Brontës & this author who died closest to Virginia Woolf’s own time.

Solution: George Eliot.

George Eliot, one of the most famous 19th-century authors, is renowned for works like Adam Bede, The Mill on the Floss, Silas Marner, and Middlemarch.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, October 9, 2023

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Phil Hoffman, an analyst originally from Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, Camron Conners, a high school social studies teacher from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, and Lucy Ricketts, a book designer & freelance illustrator from Atlanta, Georgia.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!