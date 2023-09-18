Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, September 18, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, September 18, 2023, bringing back the very intriguing Second Chance competition, which will see more contestants from the past of the show advance to the next round of this elite competition.

In the previous week, Hari Parameswaran advanced to the Champions Wildcard competition after beating his two competitors in a very intriguing game that spanned the entire week. This week, we will see nine new players in a similarly styled competition. In the upcoming round of the game show, Elliott Goodman will face off against Deanna Bolio and Matt Walks.

This round will determine a winner, who will face off against the other winners in a double game on Thursday and Friday, leaving one winner from the entire lot of nine. This is one of the most intriguing competitions in the show.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most recognized game shows in the world. It began in the early 1960s and has since evolved dynamically to appease generations of fans, eventually becoming a part of the American cultural identity. The game show is known for its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have managed to stand out over the many years and seasons. It is also widely known for its final round, which has been a successful crowd-puller for many years.

The final round of the game show has some elements to spice things up for the contestants. More importantly, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be quite a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

September 18, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"He dedicated books to each of his 4 wives, including Hadley Richardson & Martha Gellhorn."

This question is from the category "Authors." A very common topic in trivia circuits, it is not an unexpected topic but the question is relatively difficult.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, September 18, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: He dedicated books to each of his 4 wives, including Hadley Richardson & Martha Gellhorn.

Solution: Ernest Hemingway.

Each of Ernest Hemingway’s four wives received a book dedication in separate works.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, September 18, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Elliott Goodman, a history and Latin teacher from Culver City, California, Deanna Bolio, a community outreach supervisor from Campbell, California, and Matt Walks, a digital journalist originally from Billings, Montana.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!