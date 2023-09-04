Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, September 4, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, September 4, 2023, bringing back the still continuing finale of Tournament of Champions. The game show concluded season 39 quite some time back and has since resorted to re-airing its most popular episodes while awaiting the 40th season. Currently, the game show is still covering the much-coveted finale for the Tournament of Champions, which was also the topic in the entire previous week. After this wraps up, the show will most likely return to the normal re-airings.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, and Amy Schneider will play their sixth consecutive games against each other in a bid to determine a winner. This is the 51st game of the 39th season.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to evolve to become one of the most popular shows to emerge from America. Over the many years and seasons, the game show has managed to captivate viewers of all ages with its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become synonymous with the show. Moreover, the final round is also credited with the growing popularity it enjoys across the world.

The final round is perhaps one of the most important parts of Jeopardy! Apart from boasting a few offbeat elements for the participants, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be quite a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

September 4, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The January 12, 1864 Washington Evening Star reported on a performance of this “dashing comedy” to “a full and delighted house.”"

This question is from the category "Plays." Though a common topic in trivia circles, this question is befitting of a Tournament of Champions finale.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, September 4, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: The January 12, 1864, Washington Evening Star reported on a performance of this "dashing comedy" to "a full and delighted house"

Solution: Our American Cousin.

Tom Taylor’s comedy Our American Cousin was performed at Ford’s on January 12, 1864. This play was also performed in the theatre on April 14, 1865, when Abraham Lincoln was assassinated.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, September 4, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California, Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California, and Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!