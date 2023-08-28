Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, August 28, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with another encore episode on Monday, August 28, 2023. The game show concluded its 39th season some time ago and has since continued to air rerun episodes from the season. In the upcoming episode, fans will get to witness the finals of the Tournament of Champions, which was one of the most awaited events of the previous season, featuring the three best contestants from the face-off.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Amy Schneider will face off against Andrew He and Sam Buttrey. These games will continue to air for quite some time before a winner is decided. Those who do not remember who won this round will be in for a ride.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. Over 39 seasons, the game show has established itself as one of the leading sources of entertainment in America. This is primarily because of the offbeat nature and engaging format of the game show. These elements have managed to make the game show stand out from its competition. Moreover, the final round of the game show also helps in this rapidly growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. Apart from the challenges that the game show poses to the participants, it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question for the last round ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, this can still be quite a complicated process on a regular basis. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

August 28, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In July 2022 the ousted President of this country fled west across the Indian Ocean to the Maldives."

This question is from the category "Geogra-Flee." This is a very complicated category compared to the ones that come every day. It is befitting for a Tournament of Champions finals.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, August 28, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: In July 2022 the ousted President of this country fled west across the Indian Ocean to the Maldives.

Solution: Sri Lanka.

After economic inflation in Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned and fled the country to enter a self-imposed exile.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, August 28, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming rerun episode of the game show.