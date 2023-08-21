Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, August 21, 2023

Jeopardy! will return with another encore episode on Monday, August 21, 2023, bringing back the Tournament of Champions. This will mark the sixth and last quarter-final round of the tournament, which was one of the best parts of the show back last fall. After the 39th season concluded, the show has been reairing encore episodes from the 39th season. This episode will be the 42nd game of the previous season. After this, it will continue to cover the Tournament of Champions.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Sam Buttrey will face off against Jessica Stephens and Zach Newkirk. All three contestants are among the best seen in the 38th season of the show, adding to the intrigue of this episode.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular American game shows from the early 1960s that has since evolved to become a global phenomenon with a large fanbase. It has managed to captivate generations of fans with its offbeat nature and engaging format - things that have become a signature over the past few decades. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a key part in the soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! stands out because of some clear-cut differences from other game shows. Apart from presenting the participants with a steep set of challenges, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the loyal fanbase of the game show.

However, this can often come with a set of challenges. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

August 21, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Cicero wrote that a tyrant ordered this to be hung from the ceiling 'by a horse-hair'; his guest begged to leave."

This question is from the category "Phrases from the Ancient World." This is an interesting and rare topic, which fits well in a Tournament of Champions game.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, August 21, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Cicero wrote that a tyrant ordered this to be hung from the ceiling “by a horse-hair”; his guest begged to leave.

Solution: Sword of Damocles.

According to legend, when Damocles switched places with the King of Syracuse, Dionysius II, he arranged for a sword to be hung over Damocles to depict how a leader's power comes with great danger.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, August 21, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Zach Newkirk, an attorney from Arlington, Virginia, Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tennessee, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!