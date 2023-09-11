Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, September 11, 2023

Jeopardy! is finally set to return with its first-run episodes from the new season on Monday, September 11, 2023. After six whole weeks of encore presentations, which also included the reairing of the Tournament of Champions and the Second Chance Tournament, the popular game show has finally returned with its much-awaited 40th season. The first-run episodes of the show will feature some contestants from past seasons of the show.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Jill Tucker, an operations manager from Mulino, Oregon, who last appeared on January 28, 2021, will face off against Gabriel Ostler, a scriptwriter from Orinda, California, who last appeared on November 27, 2020, and Derek Allen, an accountant originally from Cassopolis, Michigan, whose past appearance dates back to June 7, 2021. The three contestants will battle it out for a win on the debut day of season 40, which fans are surely looking forward to.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of America. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since continued to evolve drastically over the years. In its many seasons and episodes, the game show has become a part of American culture. This is primarily because of the show's ability to captivate viewers of all ages. This can be credited to the offbeat format and engaging nature of the show, things that have become a signature over the years. The final round of the game show also makes it hugely popular.

The final round of Jeopardy! features many elements that make it stand out. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show. However, it is still quite a complicated process for regular viewers. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

September 11, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The most recent British monarch not to succeed a parent or a sibling was this ruler who succeeded an uncle."

This question is from the category "British Monarchs." A highly specialized topic, this should be a treat for history buffs all over the world.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, September 11, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: The most recent British monarch not to succeed a parent or a sibling was this ruler who succeeded an uncle.

Solution: Queen Victoria.

William IV did not have any surviving legitimate children at the time of his death, leading Queen Victoria to take over the throne.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, September 11, 2023

The three contestants for the first game of the 40th season of the show are Jill Tucker, an operations manager from Mulino, Oregon; Gabriel Ostler, a scriptwriter from Orinda, California; and Derek Allen, an accountant originally from Cassopolis, Michigan.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!