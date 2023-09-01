What is Ken Jennings' net worth? Television presenter set to replace Mayim Bialik as host of Celebrity Jeopardy!

Celebrity Jeopardy! is set to return with a brand new season in September 2023, and will feature big changes, including the replacement of the host. Previously, the ABC game show was hosted by The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik, however, she will not be returning to the show to stand in solidarity with writers during the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Set to relieve her of her hosting duties and join the show as host is Ken Jennings. Ken is a television host and presenter whose network currently stands at $4 million as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Upcoming Celebrity Jeopardy! host previously competed in several game shows

The upcoming Celebrity Jeopardy! host, Ken Jennings made a name for himself by competing in several game shows. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jennings holds the record for having the longest winning streak on Jeopardy! as he won 74 consecutive games before he was beaten by Nancy Zerg.

The 49-year-old software engineer and computer scientist has won a total of $5,223,414 from his game show appearances, this includes winning $4,522,700 while competing in Jeopardy! He also appeared in Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader in 2022 where he won $500,000, became the 2007 Grand Slam Champion, and won $100,000. He further appeared in Who Wants to be a Millionaire where he won $100,000 and in 1 vs. 100 where he took home $714.

The upcoming Celebrity Jeopardy! host was born in 1974 in Edmonds, Washington, and lived in South Korea and Singapore for 15 years before he returned to America. He then attended the University of Washington and later transferred to Brigham Young University. When he applied to be a contestant on the ABC game show, he was working as a software engineer.

Ken is the author of Brainiac: Adventures in the Curious, Competitive, Compulsive World of Trivia Buffs, Ken Jennings' Trivia Almanac: 8,888 Questions in 365 Days, and Maphead: Charting the Wide, Weird World of Geography Wonks. He has written several books for children as well, including Junior Genius Guides.

His time on Jeopardy! earned him a lot of recognition and the Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 host appeared on various talk shows including Live with Regis and Kely, Late Show with David Letterman, and Nightline.

Ken Jennings is now set to return to television but not as a contestant. He is set to take over for Mayim Bialik as the host of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2, which is set to air on September 27, 2023.

Why isn't Mayim Bialik returning to the ABC show?

Mayim Bialik, who is famously known for her role as Amy on The Big Bang Theory was the host of of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1. However, she will not be returning to season 2 to continue to stand in solidarity with those on strike during the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The actress also declined to film ABC's final week of Jeopardy! season 39 earlier this year to do the same.

According to Variety, Bialik was asked back on the show but refused to return in solidarity. Writers of Jeopardy! Michele Loud, Jim Rhine, and Billy Wisse spoke to Variety in May 2023 from the picket line and said that there is no Jeopardy! without writers.

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 will air on September 27, 2023, on ABC.