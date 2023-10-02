Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, October 2, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, October 2, 2023, bringing back another very intriguing round with the Second Chance contestants.

This episode will mark the first quarterfinal of the first-ever Champions Wildcard competition. So, rest assured, fans can expect to witness something unique that has not happened in this long, long history of the game show yet.

All three participants in Monday's game have appeared over the past weeks and will now finally play in the next round.

The first of these contestants is Dane Reighard, a writer & editor from Los Angeles, California. He will be joined by Emily Seaman Hoy, an attorney from Houston, Texas, and Burt Thakur, a project engineer from Palm Springs, California.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, they will play against each other to book a spot in the semi-finals. The winner of this entire Second Chance contest will get a seat at the Tournament of Champions, which happens to be one of the most important events of the year in Jeopardy!.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the world. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to evolve dramatically to become a global name.

This is primarily because of the game show's offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have now become a regular part of the show's appeal. Moreover, the final round of the game show is also one of its most important features.

The final round of Jeopardy! is widely regarded as the primary reason for its soaring popularity as it has many interesting aspects that set it apart.

Apart from some complicated challenges to the participants, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. They can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans.

However, as this can be quite a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below. Scroll on.

October 2, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Both issued in April, 80 years apart, the first proclamations by these 2 Presidents each declared natl. days of mourning."

This question is from the category "Presidential Proclamations." This is not the most common category and would require some specialized knowledge in the field to solve.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, October 2, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Both issued in April, 80 years apart, the first proclamations by these 2 Presidents each declared natl. days of mourning.

Solution: Andrew Johnson and Harry Truman.

Both of these proclamations were issued to announce the death of their respective predecessors, Lincoln and Roosevelt.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, October 2, 2023

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!