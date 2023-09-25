Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, September 25, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, September 25, 2023, bringing back the intriguing Second Chance Contest, which dominated the previous two weeks. Since the WGA strike is still not over, the 40th season kicked off with the Second Chance Tournament, bringing back players from the show's past for another faceoff that could act as a second chance for some of them. The previous two weeks already saw two contestants proceed to the next part. One of today's three contestants could also join them.

In the upcoming round of the game show, the contestants are Elaine Filadelfo, a consumer insights researcher from Washington, D.C.; Jilana Cotter, a senior data analyst from Dade City, Florida; and Colin Beazley, a private investment professional from West Palm Beach, Florida. All three contestants played well in their original appearances, making today's roaster extremely balanced. It will be very interesting to see who steps up today.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most prominent game shows in history. It began its long and illustrious history back in the 1960s and has since then continued to dominate the game show market with its engaging nature and offbeat format. Over the years, the ability of Jeopardy! to appeal to generations of fans over thousands of episodes made it a part of American culture. As of today, it is still growing in popularity.

The final round of the game show is one of the major reasons for this soaring popularity, especially over the past few years. The final round has some very offbeat elements for the contestants. But more importantly, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

September 25, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"A 1953 article by this pair says, “The specific pairing we have postulated… suggests a… copying mechanism for the genetic material.”"

This question is from the category "Scientists." This is a common subject but not one that comes often in this game show. It will prove to be an interesting addition.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, September 25, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's question read as follows.

Clue: A 1953 article by this pair says, “The specific pairing we have postulated… suggests a…copying mechanism for the genetic material.”

Solution: James Watson & Francis Crick.

J.D. Watson and F.H.C. Crick first published Molecular Structure of Nucleic Acids: A Structure for Deoxyribose Nucleic Acid in 1953, which was also the first publication of the famous double-helix structure.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, September 25, 2023

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Elaine Filadelfo, a consumer insights researcher from Washington, D.C.; Jilana Cotter, a senior data analyst from Dade City, Florida; and Colin Beazley, a private investment professional from West Palm Beach, Florida.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!