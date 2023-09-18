Were UFOs seen over New Jersey? Details explored as string of lights appear over the Garden State

Residents of New Jersey were stunned after they saw a strange white line of lights in the sky on Saturday, September 16, 2023, and claimed that they might be UFOs. Several people also caught the lights on camera, and soon the videos went viral on social media.

In the video, a string of white lights can be seen in the sky, and people can be heard talking about it as many were perplexed to see something like this.

However, the lights that the people of New Jersey saw and assumed that it could be a UFO were not actually any extra-terrestrial body or UFO, but it was actually Elon Musk’s Space X’s Starlink satellites that were passing over the area.

Basically, the company launched its own satellite on Friday, September 15, 2023, from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The company has been launching satellites in orbit to bring internet access to many countries that do not have a good service. Space X also talked about the mission and said:

"This was the fifth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER."

Hence, the white string of lights that the residents of New Jersey saw in the sky were not UFOs, or anything else related to aliens, but were just Elon Musk’s satellites passing through the city.

“That’s nuts”: Social media users reacted to Space X’s satellite videos as many assumed that the white light could be UFOs

As many residents of New Jersey saw a strange string of white lights in the sky on Saturday, September 16, 2023, many were stunned and perplexed as the rumor of UFOs being in the sky started floating around in the city, and on the internet.

However, SpaceX’s post on Twitter and its website made it clear that the company had once again launched its Starlink satellites.

As the company made it clear that they have launched the satellite for the fifth time, the Starlink satellites were actually launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Furthermore, with this satellite launched, there are now hundreds of satellites in the Earth’s orbit. However, many people still fell for the claims of many social media users who stated that the white lights were UFOs.

As a Twitter user, @ChadVarney12967 posted the video with the claims of it being a UFO, here is how the netizens reacted:

Social media users perplexed as many New Jersey residents saw a string of white lights in the sky on September 16, 2023. (Image via Twitter)

On the other hand, as soon as SpaceX made the revelation of launching the satellite, here is how the internet reacted:

At the moment, neither Elon Musk nor SpaceX has revealed many details about the mission, length, etc. of the satellite. However, the netizens continue to talk about it as the UFO or satellite confusion still remains the talk of the town, despite the clarification of it being a satellite from the company.