"Had to choose between UFOs and Epstein client list": Pentagon's new website sparks hilarious reactions online

The Pentagon has launched a new website for releasing declassified information about UFOs. The United States Department of Defense announced on Thursday, August 31, that this new website will feature videos and photos of resolved cases pertaining to unidentified aerial phenomena as they have been approved for public release.

This new website is being referred to as a “one-stop shop” where records about unidentified flying objects will be made available to the general public. This venture is expected to provide everyone with an insight into what federal agencies put efforts to detect and identify unidentified anomalous phenomena or UAPs, as referred to by the Pentagon.

As of now, the “one-stop shop” website has uploaded a handful of videos, among which some are labeled as “unclassified” or “unresolved.” These videos are accompanied by short descriptions where explanations of assessments done by the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office are also provided. The website also has sections that are labeled “Coming Soon.”

The news brought out sarcastic reactions from netizens, as UFOs are quite a hot topic among them. Many commented on news outlets’ posts about the website on X (formerly Twitter).

Pentagon's new website on UFOs sparks hilarious reactions online

Netizens were not convinced that the United States Department of Defense could post any evidence of UFOs and related cases. Several people pointed out that the announcement of this website was an attempt by the government to distract everyone from the ongoing legal cases, including those of Hunter Biden and Donald Trump.

Others wrote that whatever photos or videos the Pentagon would upload on the new website would be fake. Some commented that nobody cares about the information.

Netizens react to news on the Pentagon's website for declassified information about unidentified flying objects. (Image via X/@TheInsiderPaper)

The Pentagon also stated that the website will feature links to transcripts, reports, and other resources such as balloons, aircraft, and satellite tracking sites.

Brig. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said during a news conference on Thursday that the department plans to upgrade the new website to integrate a tool that will allow former and current U.S. government employees, contractors, and service members to provide reports on UFOs via secure and private means.