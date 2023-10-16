Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, October 16, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, October 16, 2023, bringing back the Champions Wildcard competition. The show is at a crucial stage, with the second semi-final of the competition set to take place in the next game.

Since the 40th season returned, the game show has only been invested in the Champions Wildcard contest, with the new season yet to bring in new contestants. By this week, the competition should wrap up.

The upcoming episode of the game show will feature Josh Saak, a traffic engineer from Boise, Idaho, Kendra Blanchette, a registered dietitian from Elk Grove, California, and Dane Reighard, a writer and editor from Los Angeles, California. All three contestants have played very well in the past, and it will be an incredibly tough one to predict.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows ever. It began in the early 1960s and has since evolved drastically over the years. It has managed to enchant fans of all generations over many years and episodes, making it a global brand.

The game show's engaging nature and offbeat format have been the standout elements so far, drawing in great viewership. Moreover, the show's final round is another reason for its popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! is easily one of its most intriguing aspects. Not only does the final round have some great twists for the participants, but it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

Over the years, this has become a common practice for game show fans. However, this can still be a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

October 16, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Barry Barish, who shared the 2017 Prize for detecting gravitational waves, called his award “a win for” this predecessor."

This question is from the category "The Nobel Prize in Physics." Since this is a very narrow category, it could be an easier topic for many.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, October 16, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Barry Barish, who shared the 2017 Prize for detecting gravitational waves, called his award “a win for” this predecessor.

Solution: Albert Einstein.

Albert Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity originally predicted the existence of gravitational waves, but it was not proven or shown till research at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO).

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, October 16, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Josh Saak, Kendra Blanchette, and Dane Reighard.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!