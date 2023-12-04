Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, December 4, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with another intriguing round on Monday, December 4, 2023, bringing back the highly-entertaining Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard competition, which has been the thing to watch since the 40th season returned to the TV screens. This is also the first time a pre-season competition is taking up so much space, mainly due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes which were still going on when the show returned. Anyhow, this round will see another three contestants step up to fight for a place in the next round.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Kristen Thomas-McGill, a graduate student & historian originally from Louisville, Kentucky, will face off against Finn Corrigan, a student & postal clerk from Vista, California, and Julia Markham Cameron, an attorney from Brooklyn, New York. While there is nothing to separate these three Diamonds bracket players right away, Julia Markham may go down as a fan favorite owing to her previous appearances on the show.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the world. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to dominate the field of game show television. This is primarily because of the show's offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become a staple part of Jeopardy!'s appeal. Moreover, the final round also plays a key part in this ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements to set it apart. But most importantly, the final round of the game show allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a long-drawn process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below. Scroll on.

December 4, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The Atlanta History Center says this novel was “both beloved & condemned almost from the moment of its publication” in 1936."

This question is from the category "20th Century Novels." This is not a very complex topic and similar topics have come in the show quite often before.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, December 4, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Solution: Gone With the Wind.

One of the foremost names in the literary world, Margaret Mitchell’s Gone With the Wind has spawned one of the highest-grossing films of all time three years later. The Atlanta History Center says:

"Despite its popularity, the depictions of enslavement, the Civil War, the American South, and historic Atlanta are not accurate. Both the book and the movie depict a rosy myth of the Old South, casting the institution of slavery in a benevolent light."

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, December 4, 2023

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!