Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, bringing back the Winter 2024 Second Chance Competition, which is currently in full flow. The game show's original schedule was derailed by quite a few months due to the WGA strike. However, now the game show has returned to its original ways, though we are yet to see any new contestants in the new season.

After a thrilling round yesterday, the game show will see another interesting segment unfolding. In the upcoming round of the game show, Rachel Cohen will face off against Randall Rayford and Andrew Whatley. All three contestants have a solid track record and will likely be hard to separate in this round.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows of all time. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to endear fans from around the globe with its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have now become a staple in the game show's diverse itinerary. Moreover, the final round of the game show is also one of the major reasons for its soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that have the potential to push its popularity. Among these, the most important factor is the game show's ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a cumbersome process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 3, 2024, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"With murder, shadows, a nosy reporter & Peter Lorre, 1940’s “Stranger on the Third Floor” is the first example of this, some say."

This question is from the category "From the French." This is an offbeat topic and seemingly a fun one. It should be interesting to see how the contestants respond to this.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Solution: Film Noir.

The famed Hollywood film genre that literally translates to "Black Film," is said to start from Stranger on the Third Floor. It had a huge and impactful phase during the post-war Hollywood era.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

The three contestants from the upcoming round of the game show are Andrew Whatley, an academic administrator originally from Beauregard, Alabama, Randall Rayford, a solar project developer from Houston, Texas, and Rachel Cohen, a consultant originally from Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!