Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, after welcoming the new year with style in its earlier episode. This episode, too, is a very crucial one and is a part of the Winter 2024 Second Chance Competition, which was significantly delayed due to the WGA strike this season. With the competition having gone very well in the past few days, the game show is now all set to air the first semifinal of Week 3 of Winter 2024’s Second Chance in the upcoming episode.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Sophia Weng will face off against Sharon Bishop and Michael Cavaliere. Those who have seen the three players before already know that this will not be a very easy contest. However, it is anticipated to be a great one.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. Its long and illustrious history dates back to its premiere in the early 1960s. Since then, the game show has consistently managed to impress fans across the globe with its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that are now a solid part of the game show's popularity. Moreover, the show also boasts a brilliant final round.

The final round of Jeopardy! is widely regarded as one of the primary reasons for its growing popularity. This is because the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 2, 2024, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"During Pope John Paul II’s 1987 visit to Los Angeles, pranksters covered up this letter in a local landmark."

This question is from the category "Landmarks." This is one of the most common and simple topics in the game show. Interestingly, an identical category was a part of the game just yesterday.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

The final clue and solution for the upcoming round of the game show read as follows:

Clue: During Pope John Paul II’s 1987 visit to Los Angeles, pranksters covered up this letter in a local landmark.

Solution: L.

When the Pope visited LA in 1987, nine pranksters changed the famed HOLLYWOOD sign to HOLYWOOD.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Sophia Weng, a senior social studies major at Harvard College from Chevy Chase, Maryland, Sharon Bishop, a high school Spanish teacher from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Michael Cavaliere, a consultant from New York, New York.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!