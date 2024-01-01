Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, January 1, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on the first day of the new year 2024, bringing back the exciting Winter 2024 Second Chance Competition right at the back of all the New Year's Eve festivities.The WGA strike significantly delayed the popular game show, effectively shifting its planned schedule by months. But it is back on track, and the game show is all set to air the final game of Week 2 of Second Chance.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Greg Czaja, a cardiologist from San Diego, California, will face off against Xanni Brown, a post-doc researcher originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, and Christopher Pennant, a sports journalist & announcer from Chicago, Illinois, for a part in the next round of the contest. After a great matchup last day, Greg Czaja is currently leading with $35,200, but the other two are close behind. Xanni is trailing with $29,600 to her name, and Christopher Pennant is also putting up a show with $16,000. It will be an exciting game to witness.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. Its long-drawn popularity dates back to the early 1960s, when it started airing. Since then, the game show has continued to draw in fans from all over the world with its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have now become a staple part of the show. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a big part in this growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the game show's ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the answer to the final question before the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. But as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 1, 2024, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"213 feet wide, this late 18th c. European structure has 5 portals, the middle of which was—at first—for royals only."

This question is from the category "Landmarks," which is among the most typical topics on the game show and should not be the least bit surprising.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, January 1, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: 213 feet wide, this is the late 18th century. European structure has 5 portals, the middle of which was—at first—for royals only.

Solution: Brandenburg Gate.

Frederick William II built The Brandenburg Gate as a famous western entrance gate to Berlin, Germany.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, January 1, 2024

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Greg Czaja, a cardiologist from San Diego, California, Xanni Brown, a post-doc researcher originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, and Christopher Pennant, a sports journalist & announcer from Chicago, Illinois.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!