Australian actor Hugh Jackman officially split with his wife Deborra-Lee earlier this week, according to several reports. The couple, who got married in 1996, were together for 27 years. Jackman is 54 years old, and Deborra is 67. The news of their separation certainly came as a shock to fans, but what came across as an even bigger surprise is a rumor about Jackman being gay that began circulating on social media after their split.

In a 2020 interview with Anh's Brush With Fame, Deborra jokingly called her former husband gay.

""He's been gay so many years. I was gay, too. You know when I did 'Shame'? I was gay. They were shocked when I got married."

However, according to a Marca report, Hugh Jackman is a heterosexual man and talks about him being gay is fake news. The actor has reportedly dealt with this speculation all his life and has constantly been frustrated by these rumors, an issue he has been vocal about previously as well. Further, these speculations have only resurfaced now because of his split with his former wife.

Deborra-Lee's comment on Hugh Jackman was taken out of context, leading fans to believe he is gay

Right after it was confirmed that Jackman and Deborra-Lee were splitting, the news of the 54-year-old actor being gay began spreading like wildfire. However, this news is false and based on a sarcastic interview his former wife gave three years ago.

In 2020, Deborra-Lee appeared in an interview with Anh's Brush With Fame and jokingly said that Hugh Jackman was gay. However, Deborra soon revealed in the same interview that she was just joking and her former husband was straight. She said,

"It’s like someone saying to Elton John, ‘He’s straight.’ I’m sure he’d be pissed."

Hugh Jackman has allegedly dealt with rumors of his sexuality throughout his career. In a 2013 interview with Australia's 60 Minutes, the actor revealed how frustrated he was with constant speculations that he was gay.

He said,

"It's, to me, not the most interesting thing about a person, anyway."

Deborra-Lee, who was present by his side during the interview, added,

"If he was gay, fine, he would say he's gay. It's annoying because it's not true."

In the same year, Jackman spoke with the Hollywood Reporter and revealed that the rumors of him being gay had begun taking a toll on his then-wife. He said,

"Just recently, it bugs her... She goes: 'It's big. It's everywhere!"

As fans may realize, rumor of the actor being gay sparked because the internet was simply exposed to half of the information, as opposed to the explanation offered by Deborra-Lee. Her comments were taken completely out of context, which apparently led people to believe that the Australian actor preferred men. In reality, he is heterosexual and was married to the same woman for 27 years.

Hugh Jackman career and filmography

Jackman has been active in showbiz since 1994 and is best known for portraying the Marvel superhero Logan/Wolverine in several films from the year 2000 to 2017. He is a recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, and two Tony Awards.

Some of his other popular projects are Kate & Leopold, The Prestige, Van Helsing, Australia, Les Misérables, Prisoners, The Greatest Showman, and The Son, among others. He is set to appear as Wolverine again in the 2024 film, Deadpool 3.

The former couple, Jackman and Deborra-Lee, have two children, who are both adopted. The couple reportedly decided to go for adoption after Deborra-Lee suffered two miscarriages.