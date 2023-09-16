Australian actor Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra Lee Furness have split after 27 years of marriage. In a joint statement given to People on Friday, September 15, 2023, the pair announced that they are amicably separating, stating:

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Deborra met the Wolverine actor in 1995 and they were married less than a year later. They share two children together, a 23-year-old son Oscar, and an 18-year-old daughter, Ava.

Currently 67, she is older than Jackman by 13 years.

Deborra Lee Furness was an established actress when she met Hugh Jackman

Furness is known for her roles in movies like Shame (1988), for which she has received several best actress awards, including the Seattle International Film Festival and the Film Critics Circle of Australia Award. She also appeared in TV shows like Hyde and Seek (2016), and the food documentary, Kimchi Chronicles (2011).

The 67-year-old actress was already a big celebrity when she met Hugh Jackman on the sets of the Australian TV show Corelli in 1995. At the time, Jackman was fresh out of drama school.

Deborra played the leading role of Louisa Correlli and Jackman played the role of Kevin Jones in the show. Recalling the time, in a 2017 interview with People, the 54-year-old actor remarked:

"Deb and I were already best friends, and I realized, I've got a crush on my leading lady. This is the thing you do not do. It's unprofessional and embarrassing."

On April 11, 1996, Deborra Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman were married in Melbourne. After two miscarriages, the couple adopted their two kids, and since then, Furness has been a vocal supporter of adoption. She is a patron and one of the creators of National Adoption Awareness Week in Australia.

Additionally, she has fought for better laws surrounding the subject. She also works with the Lighthouse Foundation for Displaced Children and International Adoption Families for Queensland. For her work on the matter, she was named an Officer (AO) of the Order of Australia.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Legend of the Guardians actress has a net worth of $50 million. However, the website adds that a lot of her net worth can be attributed to her husband since 1996.

Back in April, on their 27th wedding anniversary, Hugh Jackman shared a heartwarming message for the actress on Instagram.

"I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me," he stated."

The pair's last red carpet appearance together was at the 2023 Met Gala in May. They were last seen together in July when they attended the Wimbledon men's final.

The statement to People made it clear that it was the "sole statement" either Deborra Lee Furness or Hugh Jackman would make regarding their separation.