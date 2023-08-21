A mass shooting in south Seattle's hookah lounge left three people dead and six injured on Sunday, August 20. The deadly incident reportedly occurred early Sunday morning in the Mount Baker neighborhood.

While the authorities are yet to arrest the suspects in the case, they said that two men and one woman were dead as a result of gunfire that erupted at the Hookah Lounge in the 2200 block of Rainier Avenue South.

While the authorities did not disclose the names of the dead victims, they were identified by their age as a 22-year-old and 32-year-old male, and a 30-year-old female.

The authorities said that two 22-year-old men, a 21-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, a 38-year-old man, and a 25-year-old man were injured in the incident and were recovering at the hospital. The police, who have yet to disclose a potential motive for the shooting, said that this was an isolated incident.

Details of the Seattle Hookah Lounge shooting explored as the incident leaves three dead

Detailing the south Seattle Hookah lounge incident, authorities said that on Sunday, the police responded to the scene, located in the 2200 block of Rainier Avenue South, after receiving multiple 911 calls about a shooting at 4:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, they reportedly found a 22-year-old man and a 33-year-old man dead at the scene. A 30-year-old woman, who sustained gunshot wounds, was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

The police said that while they have yet to disclose suspects in the incident, they recovered five guns at the scene. As the authorities continue to explore the circumstances surrounding the incident, they said that the recent shooting was part of a pattern where more guns are turning up on the streets. During a press conference, Seattle police chief Adrian Diaz noted:

“The growing concern is how many guns are being fired in these cases. People pulling out and having a disregard for life, we have the capital hill case, the Rainier Beach Safeway incident, and now we have this.”

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released a statement about the shooting condemning the string of gun violence plaguing the community. He said:

“Mass shootings cannot be so commonplace that they are an acceptable summer weekend activity – not for people at social gathering spaces, not for people at the park, not for anyone anywhere.”

In the statement, the mayor reassured citizens that the police department was investigating the incident and that the suspects involved would be apprehended soon. He added:

"SPD is investigating with haste to hold the perpetrators responsible and deliver justice, safety, and peace of mind to this neighborhood and our entire city. We will continue to take a holistic approach to this ongoing challenge – partnering with community-based organizations to prevent gun crimes before they happen and support upstream proactive efforts.”

Harrell lamented that even as the police department continues its valiant efforts to recover illegal guns from the street, there are still more weapons wielded by perpetrators who use them to cause a mass tragedy like the recent incident.