Who was Daujan Brown? 15-year-old Philadelphia mass shooting victim reportedly tried to save friend during attack 

Daujan Brown, a 15-year-old boy, was identified as the youngest victim, who was gunned down in the Philadelphia mass shooting that left five dead. On Monday, July 3, Kimbrady Carriker, armed with a rifle, pistol, extra magazines, a police scanner and wearing bullet armor, went on a bloody rampage in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.

The gunman, who is reportedly a BLM protestor, also injured two children, including a 2-year-old, before fleeing the scene. However, responding officers apprehend the suspect following a short chase.

This happened in the evening, right before Independence Day. Five people sadly died because of the shooting. Their names were Daujan Brown, Lashyd Merritt, Dymir Stanton, Joseph Wamah Jr., and Ralph Moralis. Two children, aged 2 and 13, were also hurt but survived.

Carriker, a 40-year-old computer engineer who lived near the crime scene, was taken into custody without incident.

Daujan Brown died while trying to save his 13-year-old friend

In an interview with NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle, Daujan Brown’s mother, Nashaya Thomas, revealed that her son, who was shot in the shoulder, chest and back, was on his way to a store when he came under fire.

Weston Ulbrich @ctrewes “•Daujan Brown, 15/M, unknown residence

•Lashyd Merritt, 22, from the 5500 block of Greenway Ave.

•Dymir Stanton, 29, from the 1700 block of S. Frazier St.

•Joseph Wamah, Jr., 31, from the 1600 block of S. 56th St.

•Daujan Brown, 15/M, unknown residence
•Lashyd Merritt, 22, from the 5500 block of Greenway Ave.
•Dymir Stanton, 29, from the 1700 block of S. Frazier St.
•Joseph Wamah, Jr., 31, from the 1600 block of S. 56th St.
•Ralph Moralis, 59, from the 1700 block of S. 56th St.

The victim's mother revealed that Daujan Brown was fatally shot as he was trying to help a 13-year-old friend, who was shot in the legs. The friend supposedly survived the attack.

"His friend was hurt and he was trying to get his friend help but the guy was still in the act of doing his thing. He was just trying to get his friend help, not knowing that bullets don’t have no name.”

Officials said that four of the victims, with the exception of Daujan Brown, were residents of Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood. Brown’s place of residence is still unknown.

However, CNN revealed that the 15-year-old was featured in the website’s profile of Tyrique Glassgow and Young Chances, a youth organization in Philadelphia. 2022 CNN Hero Tyrique Glasgow is an anti-violence advocate and community activist, who was honored for his efforts to help the South Philly neighborhood last year.

At the time, CNN interviewed Glasgow and Daujan Brown was reportedly featured in the video. Brown’s devastated mother described her son as a kind teenager who died in a selfless act. She said:

"There was no way you could meet Daujan, have a conversation with him and not fall in love with him. He lost his life trying to do a selfless act, and that’s how he was when he was here.”

The other four victims were identified as Lashyd Merritt, 22, Dymir Stanton, 29, Ralph Moralis, 59, and Joseph Wamah, Jr., 31.

Kimbrady Carriker charged with five counts of murder

On Wednesday, July 5, Kimbrady Carriker was charged with five counts of murder and additional charges, including attempted murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a valid permit.

ABC Action News reported that the suspect, who made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning, was being held without bail for the murders.

While the motive for the killing is unclear, days before the incident the suspect reportedly posted several alarming videos and messages on Facebook. One such post showed the suspect posing alongside weapons. Another post showed the suspect dressed in women's clothing.

As of yet, It is unclear if the suspect was transitioning or identified as a member of the LGBTQ community.

