"Please back out"- Fans divided over Pedro Pascal casting in Fantastic Four

Pedro Pascal has reportedly signed up for another super exciting role in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four, the long-planned reboot of the famous Marvel franchise. Fantastic Four movies have had two iterations, none as successful as the production company would have liked. But it is set to fix it by merging the franchise with the ever-growing MCU.

Today, reports have confirmed that Pedro Pascal, who has been on a streak of significant roles lately with The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, has taken up the role of Reed Richards. John Krasinski last took up the character in an alternate-universe appearance in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Despite the great fanfare that Pedro Pascal enjoys, owing to his pleasant nature and exceptional acting skills, many fans are skeptical about this casting.

While many are also excited, fans would have liked someone else in the role.

So far, no other actor for the upcoming Fantastic Four has been revealed.

Pedro Pascal's casting leaves a divided fanbase for Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four will always be tricky for Marvel, mainly because it failed to impress fans twice. The film's original version had two parts and starred the likes of Jessica Alba and Chris Evans (in his less successful Marvel role). The second one was meant to be a hard reboot and featured Miles Teller, Jamie Bell, Kate Mara, and Michael B. Jordan (in his less successful Marvel role).

For the upcoming Fantastic Four, there have long been rumors of many actors, like Adam Driver and Paul Mescal, but it seems that Pedro Pascal has become the first one to join the four-person army that would lead the film.

This casting has divided the fanbase between those who believe Pascal would do a great job as Richards and those who are simply unconvinced.

According to recent sources, Fantastic Four is also set to begin filming soon. But it seems that it will still be some time before we get to know the rest of the cast or more details about the film.

The film was slated to release on May 2, 2025, but with the SAG-AFTRA strike delaying the workflow, we still need to find out whether the schedule will remain the same.

