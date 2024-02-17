Originally streaming on Max, Warrior is a captivating series beloved by fans of action shows. Known for its stunning costumes, breathtaking set pieces, and unparalleled action sequences, the series originated from a script conceptualized by Bruce Lee and was later transformed into Kung Fu in 1972. Fans were thrilled when Netflix picked up the series for its three seasons after Max dropped it in 2023.

Warrior follows the journey of Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy from China who moves to San Franciso in the 1800s to reunite with his family. Entangled in the Tong Wars of San Francisco, he becomes a hatchet man for one of the most powerful gangs in Chinatown.

With season 4 of this brilliant show remaining elusive, we've compiled a list of seven shows that are as riveting as Warrior.

From Peaky Blinders to the Raid : 7 action-packed thrillers like Warrior

1) The Night Comes For Us

Violent and intense, this movie ticks all the boxes for lovers of the action genre. Chased by members of his own Triad family, Ito, a gangland enforcer, finds himself battling to survive the consequences of his disobedience.

The film is directed by Timo Tjahjanto and features a stellar cast, including Iko Uwais, Joe Taslim, and Julie Estelle. The Night Comes For Us delivers exhilarating fight sequences, stunning visuals, and great acting. This film is one of the best action thrillers on Netflix.

2) The Raid and The Raid 2

The Raid movies have undoubtedly set the standard for action movies. Released in 2011 and 2014, respectively, The Raid and The Raid 2 have garnered immense popularity among fans of the genre. Directed by Gareth Evans, these films revolve around a police officer, played by Iko Uwais, who goes against all odds to clean his city of organized crime.

Considered pathbreaking for their time, both films serve a great dose of blood-splattered entertainment with their use of steady editing and unique fight choreographies. Warrior derives a lot of its inspiration from these movies, making The Raid movies essential viewing for fans of the genre.

3) Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders stands out as one of the most popular TV shows of recent times, renowned for its relentless violence and gripping narrative. Cillian Murphy portrays the role of Thomas Shelby, the head of the Shelby gang, also known as the Peaky Blinders. Set in 1900s England, the show chronicles the rise of the Shelby family amidst a backdrop of tumultuous events.

Conceived by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders is characterized by its distinctive style and characters. While it differs from Warrior in its portrayal of violence, leaning towards a gothic aesthetic, both shows are similar in the story structure, and fans of Warrior should try it out.

4) Into the Badlands

Into the Badlands seamlessly blends elements of sci-fi and martial arts to deliver a tale of power and humanity. The three-season series stars Daniel Wu, Emily Beecham, and Orla Brady, amongst others. The plot of the series is as follows:

"A mighty warrior and a young boy with supernatural powers search for enlightenment in a ruthless post-apocalyptic America controlled by feudal barons."

This show has some memorable action sequences that leave a lasting impression on viewers. The series' stunning visuals not only enhance the action but also bring to life the supernatural side of the plot.

5) Enter the Dragon

a still from Enter the Dragon (image from Warner Bros.)

No list of action movies is ever complete without the honorary mention of Enter the Dragon. A classic from Bruce Lee, this film changed the course of the genre forever. In this film, Lee acts as a Shaolin martial artist who is sent to infiltrate a fortress and take down a crime lord.

Although the story is simplistic, Bruce Lee's action sequences have gone down in history as the most iconic sequences ever. Enter the Dragon is a highly enjoyable film, much like Warriors.

6) Headshot

Starring Iko Uwais, this action film provides an exhilarating experience for the audience. The plot follows Uwais, who washes up ashore with no memory of his past. But soon his past catches up with him as the girl he has feelings for gets kidnapped.

Variety hailed this film as "a knockout" owing to its incredible action sequences, which are performed with great style by the actor. With well-paced and original fight choreographies, this film stands as a criminally underrated masterpiece.

7) Gangs of London

A highly addictive series, Gangs of London is not for the weak-hearted. The story set in London follows the gang wars that ensue when the head of a powerful crime family gets assassinated.

Fresh and surprising, this series offers a unique viewing experience unlike anything else. Directed by Gareth Evans of The Raid fame, this series features multi-faceted characters and surprising twists that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Fans of Warrior should surely check this one out.

Viewers who praise Warrior should definitely check out these 7 titles, regarded as some of the best action thrillers ever made.