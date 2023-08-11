Bruce Lee set to appear in his anime series in 2024

On Friday, August 11, 2023, it was announced that Bruce Lee, the legendary martial artist and actor, will have his own anime series in 2024. The series is allegedly set to release its first trailer alongside the upcoming 50th anniversary, 4K re-release of the Enter the Dragon film, which will appear in theaters on August 13 and 16.

The Bruce Lee Entertainment company has allegedly been eyeing an anime series centered on their namesake for years. Now, they are partnering with animation studio Shibuya for the project. Shibuya co-founder Emily Yang is also attached to the project, although the exact capacity in which she’ll be assisting is unknown at this time.

The series, titled House of Lee, allegedly follows Bruce Lee as he assembles a team of “Dragon Warriors” to stop the world from plunging into “darkness and shadow.” The show is reportedly taking inspiration from Lee’s famous quote:

“Those who are unaware they are walking in darkness will never seek the light.”

Bruce Lee anime is seemingly set to follow battle shonen-like structure

Shannon Lee, daughter of the late Bruce Lee, is heavily involved with the project and has offered encouraging words on Yang and Shibuya overall. Shannon chose Shibuya after watching its White Rabbit anime short, shown to her by Lee Entertainment partner Dennis Chang.

A short teaser trailer for the anime series has been released via Shibuya’s official Twitter account, but unfortunately, it offered no additional information on the series in any capacity. In any case, fans can expect additional information to be released in the coming days, with the first full-length trailer set to be released next week with the Enter the Dragon film’s 4K remaster and re-release.

Beyond House of the Dragon, the late Lee is known for several other classic films in which he stars. The Big Boss, Way of the Dragon, Fist of Fury, and The Game of Death are regarded as his five most notable films, and all of them are “feature-length Hong Kong martial arts films.” Lee is also known for his work in the American television series The Green Hornet.

House of Lee is undoubtedly Shibuya’s highest-profile production yet and also appears to be their first full-fledged anime series. Other big projects from the production company include Steve Aoki and Seth Green’s Dominion X, as well as pplpleasr and Maciej Kuciara’s White Rabbit miniseries.

Yang and Kuciara are listed as co-founders alongside Giff Huang and Jacky Wang on the studio’s website. Mike Liu, Eva Casanova, and Lilli Choung are also listed in the Head of Finance, Head of Growth, and Engineering roles, respectively.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.