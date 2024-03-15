6 underrated action TV shows that will get your adrenaline pumping

Thrilling high-speed chases, flashy explosions, and slick fight scenes are some reasons why viewers can't get enough of action TV shows. In the last few years, with advancements in production quality, action TV shows have gained even more traction because they have become more realistic and immersive. Given the demand, plenty of new and imaginative action TV shows are released each year.

It must also be noted that, unlike action TV shows of yesteryears, newer titles often take the unconventional route in terms of premise and storyline to keep them fresh and interesting for the viewers. Show creators understand the need to pair striking action sequences with intelligent narratives that appeal to even the most discerning fans.

Given the sheer volume of action TV shows released across different channels and OTT platforms, it isn't always easy to keep track of all of them. And it is common for quality shows to fly under the radar. Fans of the genre should seek out these lesser-known gems, as they offer a memorable, action-packed viewing experience.

Criminal Code, Red Queen, and 4 other underrated action TV shows with impressive stunts and thrilling narratives

1) Wayne (2019)

Containing ten episodes, this show stars Mark McKenna in the lead. He plays Wayne McCullough Jr., a young teenager who sets out on a mission to find his father's stolen car. The girl he has a crush on, Del, portrayed by Ciara Bravo, steps in to help him in his endeavor.

This action TV show has plenty of realistic fight scenes, many of which will even catch viewers off guard. However, it is interesting to note that the violence is grounded in the plot and hasn't been included only for entertainment purposes. The young leads also have a great on-screen chemistry that adds to the narrative.

2) The Old Man (2022)

Based on a novel by Thomas Perry, this show has seven episodes to date. Jeff Bridges plays the protagonist, Dan Chase, who used to work for the CIA. He left everything to live life off the grid. But when Harold Harper, the Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the FBI portrayed by John Lithgow comes looking for him, Dan has to rely on his expertise to avoid being captured.

Bridges does a great job of creating a compelling lead character. Dan may be older than the energetic younger protagonists that viewers often see in action TV shows but don't be mistaken, he is equally intimidating and ruthless. The show has been renewed for a second season but release dates haven't been revealed yet.

3) Criminal Code (2023)

This action TV show, containing eight episodes, cleverly fuses truth with fiction. It is inspired by a real heist that was carried out in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay. The story focuses not only on the carefully planned heist but also on the efforts taken by the police to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The show creators have fictionalized various parts of the story to make it entertaining for the viewers. However, it still presents many real details from the larger-than-life case including the way it was planned and the use of DNA in the investigation that followed. It will certainly interest viewers who enjoy heist shows.

4) Song of the Bandits (2023)

With nine episodes in total, this action TV show is ideal for viewers who enjoy historical narratives. Set in the 1920s, it focuses on the people of Joseon who sought refuge at Gando, across the Tumen River. The show explores the impact of the Japanese occupation and the lengths people had to go to in order to protect their countrymen.

Korean dramas never falter in terms of aesthetics and costumes, and this TV show is no different. The engaging plot astutely merges historical references with enthralling action sequences to keep the viewer hooked.

5) Red Queen (2024)

An adaptation of Juan Gómez-Jurado, this thrilling action TV show has a total of seven episodes. Vicky Luengo stars as Antonia Scott, the world's most intelligent person. She works with police agent Jon Gutiérrez, played by Hovik Keuchkerian, to investigate a murder and a kidnapping, wherein both victims come from influential families.

The evolving bond between Antonia and Jon is one of the best things about the show. It is interesting to see how they are able to find a middle ground despite being quite different from one another. This show also has plenty of unexpected twists that keep the audience guessing.

6) A Shop for Killers (2024)

Engaging and exciting, this action TV show is also an adaptation. Based on Kang Ji-young's novel, the story focuses on a young girl, Jeong Ji-an, portrayed by Kim Hye-jun. She was raised by her uncle, Jeong Jin-man, played by Lee Dong-wook after her parents passed away.

However, when he also passes away unexpectedly, she becomes the target of ruthless killers. She has to remember everything that her uncle taught her in order to survive.

Dark and intense, the narrative focuses on the emotional aspects of the narrative without overshadowing the skillfully choreographed action scenes. The show also does a great job of exploring the bond between Jeong Ji-an and her uncle.

These underrated action TV shows are worth watching because they let the narrative shine through without compromising on adrenaline-pumping action scenes.