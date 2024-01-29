6 interesting teen TV shows that are worth the watch

Since coming-of-age narratives are so popular among viewers, it is not surprising that many teen TV shows are released every year. Interestingly enough, these shows aren't restricted to younger audiences. In fact, many adults also enjoy these well-made teen TV shows because they can relate to the confusing feelings that come with becoming an adult, having experienced them first-hand at some point in their lives.

Some popular shows of this genre that have achieved global success are That '70s Show (1998), Gossip Girl (2007), 13 Reasons Why (2017), Riverdale (2017), and Euphoria (2019), among others. Although every teen TV show is different in terms of the plot and premise, some aspects stay the same. They tend to explore friendship, teen angst, relationships, and the pressures of growing up.

It is a fact that there are countless teen TV shows out there for viewers to explore. However, some brilliantly combine the best of interesting characters, intelligent narratives, and striking cinematography, making them too good to miss out on.

The Wilds, Red Rose and four other teen TV shows that are refreshingly different and thoroughly entertaining

1) Baby (2018): Netflix

This differs from the typical teen TV shows that viewers might be familiar with. It stars Benedetta Porcaroli and Alice Pagani in the lead roles. The show is based on a real story that happened in Rome, wherein two high school girls became involved with an underage prostitution ring.

Given its mature theme, this show isn't for everyone. The well-written screenplay explores the perils of teenage prostitution and the way it can impact young lives. Porcaroli and Pagani have great on-screen chemistry, which adds to the narrative. It has 18 episodes in total.

2) Teenage Bounty Hunters (2020): Netflix

Containing 10 episodes, this show stars Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini as fraternal twins. When they dent their father's pickup truck, they need a way to make money for the repairs. They soon figure out that they have what it takes to be great bounty hunters. While they come to terms with the new career, they also have to juggle school.

This show is positively absurd and yet so entertaining. Phillips and Fellini complement each other so well and are a treat to watch. Exciting action scenes, witty dialogue, and fun characters - this show has it all.

3) The Wilds (2020): Prime Video

In the first season of this interesting teen TV show, the focus is on a group of teenage girls from different backgrounds heading to an empowerment retreat. When their airplane crashes, they become stranded on a deserted island. While the girls try their best to survive and get rescued, they are unaware that they are the subjects of a social experiment.

Season 1 has 10 episodes, and season 2 which introduces new characters, has eight episodes. Diverse characters, tight storytelling, and realistic representations of teenage perceptions make this a must-watch.

4) Heartbreak High (2022): Netflix

Viewers who love narratives with plenty of high school drama won't be able to stop watching this one. In this show, Ayesha Madon plays Amerie Wadia, who has a falling out with Harper McLean, played by Asher Yasbincek. The map they created together, detailing the romantic entanglements of the other students, ends up being graffiti on the school wall. Amerie takes the fall and becomes a social pariah.

In most cases, teen TV shows tend to have a lot of clichés, but this show thankfully steers clear of them. It also received a lot of love from global viewers for its inclusive narrative. It has eight episodes to date and has been renewed for a second season.

5) Red Rose (2022): Netflix

There are very few teen TV shows that explore horror elements well, and this is one of them. Over eight episodes, the viewer gets to follow the lives of a group of teenagers who plan to enjoy their summer to the fullest before leaving for college. However, when a mysterious app called "Red Rose" is downloaded, they are faced with difficult choices that may have deadly consequences.

The best thing about the narrative is that it keeps the suspense alive till the end. The young actors do a great job of making their characters realistic and believable.

6) Everything Now (2023): Netflix

Nowadays, more and more teen TV shows are focusing on teen issues. This show, starring Sophie Wilde, explores eating disorders and the way it impacts the lives of teenagers. Wilde plays Mia, who had to be admitted to the hospital for anorexia nervosa. When she rejoins school, things are different and she has a lot of adjusting to do.

The teen TV show shines in the way it portrays the mental and emotional struggles that many teenagers have to go through. It also highlights the positive impact good friends and mentors can have on one's life.

These interesting and imaginative teen TV shows are perfect for viewers who are getting tired of coming-of-age shows with clichéd plots.

